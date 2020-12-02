CriticalArc Customer Success Programme Wins Top Industry Award
CriticalArc was named Winner in the 'Customer Care' category of the Security & Fire Excellence Awards
Focus on SafeZone expansion of customer use leads to rapid growth.
We’re grateful to be recognised by the prestigious Security & Fire Excellence Awards, acknowledging the effectiveness and hard work of everyone on our Customer Success team.”LONDON, ENGLAND, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CriticalArc has been confirmed as the overall winner of this year’s Security & Fire Excellence Awards Customer Care category, in recognition of its ground-breaking customer success programme.
— Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Managing Director of CriticalArc
The programme, which ensures successful deployment of the SafeZone® solution for every customer, has led to rapid expansion for the company over the last four years. More than 2 million individual users are now protected by SafeZone, and the company’s customer retention rate now stands at almost 100%.
“We’re grateful to be recognised by the prestigious Security & Fire Excellence Awards, acknowledging the effectiveness and hard work of everyone on our Customer Success team,” says Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Managing Director of CriticalArc. “Our focus on expansion of SafeZone usage across each organisation has been enthusiastically received by our customers as it enables them to extend and add value for their organisation.”
SafeZone technology - which combines multiple functions including lone worker protection, emergency alert, targeted and mass communications, and location pinpointing - has revolutionised safety and security provision in the higher education sector, among others.
More than 35% of UK universities now use SafeZone to improve wellbeing for students and staff, as well as many institutions in Australia, the US, and globally. Increasingly SafeZone is also being deployed in other sectors, with recent adoptions confirmed by major government agencies, transport networks and critical infrastructure locations.
A key factor behind this growth has been CriticalArc’s focus on supporting every customer through rapid roll-out, to subsequent ongoing use of SafeZone. The customer success programme includes continuous monitoring of service activity for every user in granular detail, with quarterly reports showing how much the service is being used and for what purpose, and analysis of incident response times.
CriticalArc has also demonstrated its commitment to supporting improved standards in the industry, and to consulting with customers when it comes to enhancing its technology and developing additional functions and tools.
For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to www.criticalarc.com or email contact@criticalarc.com.
About CriticalArc
CriticalArc is a global technology innovator and the creator of the distributed command and control solution, SafeZone®, which has been adopted by dozens of universities and hospitals across the world. SafeZone fundamentally changes the way businesses manage safety and security operations across dispersed campuses and multi-site organisations, allowing proactive response that positively impacts the outcome of any incident.
Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, CriticalArc has offices and operations in the UK and North America providing an international delivery capability and reach. For more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone, please go to www.criticalarc.com, email contact@criticalarc.com or telephone +44 (0) 800 368 9876.
