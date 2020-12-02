Masquerade - The Benefits of Mask-Wearing

This holiday season let your mask not only save lives, but give you a gateway to facial enhancement! Picture from Unsplash Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Chris Hove and his dedicated team. 'Change the way you see yourself.' Masked and gorgeous while you heal.

PAOLI , PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this pandemic, I have to look on the bright side. As a facial plastic surgeon I see two main benefits to wearing a mask. The obvious first is protective. Masking keeps us all safe from contagious droplets that can spread illness, both for you, the wearer and more importantly those around you.

Strangely enough, the second benefit is camouflage. Masking is a convenient way to conceal any invasive or minimally invasive enhancements you have decided to make to your appearance. It may sound odd, but there is an increased interest in taking advantage of our current situation of using masks and staying at home with video-conferencing which now allows people the flexibility to undergo facial or dental procedures and recuperate without anyone knowing. So, I encourage you now to consider this golden opportunity to achieve those facial enhancements you never seemed to have the time to do.

Let's start at the most prominent part of the face: the nose. Surgically changing the shape is called a rhinoplasty.

Besides being the most noticeable feature on your face, it is also a complex and intricate structure There are many reasons why you may want to “fix” your nose, including a bulbous tip or crooked septum. Your nose may be too short, too long, crooked, or humped. Rhinoplasty results are largely dependent on the skill and knowledge of the facial plastic surgeon performing rhinoplasty – so choose well. There is a fair amount of bruising and swelling after a rhinoplasty, and this would all be hidden under a mask. And of course, under the anonymity of a mask, you don’t require makeup! Your mask will do very nicely until you are ready for the big reveal.

Further, you may want to consider other procedures that could be concealed by a mask: a mid-facelift, a mini facelift, or cheek/chin implants. Suppose you are beginning to feel that Botox and fillers are not offering you maximum correction, and there is significant laxity to your skin and noticeably deeper wrinkles. In that case, you may want to consider a mid-facelift. The mid-facelift tightens and firms the skin beneath the eyes and the cheeks. You may also opt to have implants to improve facial volume. Always desirable is a defined chin or cheekbones, and again you can achieve this look quickly and easily with implants. While you heal, you can go out and about with your mask, and no one will know that you are covering up bruises.

A mini-facelift focuses on the lower half of the face. It involves minimal incisions to tighten the skin, smooth out wrinkles, and performed as an outpatient surgery. A mini-facelift also addresses the jowls, and you may opt to have liposuction under the neck to remove excess fat. The results are a younger-looking, revived you.

If you are not a candidate for surgery yet struggle with pronounced marionette lines, those deep wrinkles surrounding the mouth, fillers are an excellent choice. You may want to add volume to your lips as well. Always insist on natural results. Occasionally, there is slight bruising at the injection site - no explanations are necessary as your mask covers any short-term collateral damage.

It’s all about your eyes!

Of course, the camouflage advantage of a mask can have this drawback: your eyes now take center stage. Unwanted frown lines, crow’s feet, slight wrinkles, or other imperfections become more noticeable than they ordinarily would be. If you are uncomfortable about the way they look, turn this around to make it your strength: Botox can correct these flaws. A prescription of Latisse can help add extra length to those flirty lashes of yours, and the right skincare products will add a luminous glow to the areas of the face that are still visible. Or even better yet, an eyelid lift (blepharoplasty) can be easily performed in under an hour without anesthesia to give you that youthful, rested, awake, natural appearance you want.

Mask-wearing is going to be around for quite some time; they are imperative for our continued health and safety. In these times, we can use a mask to remind us that better times lie ahead.

So this holiday season let your mask not only save lives, but give you a gateway to facial enhancement!

About Chris Hove MD: Dr. Christopher Hove practices in Paoli, PA, and is a board-certified facial plastic surgeon who has dedicated his career to performing cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face. He focuses his plastic surgery expertise on refining areas such as the eyes, brow, nose, lips, cheeks, ears, neck, and chin. He is a fully licensed, board-certified facial plastic surgeon and ENT.