MDC's Springfield Nature Center trails to be closed Dec. 12-14 for managed archery deer hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Patrons of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center are reminded the facility’s trails will be closed Dec. 12-14 for the managed archery deer hunt taking place at the facility during that time.

While the Springfield Nature Center trails will be closed during the three-day period to ensure a safe and successful hunt; the nature center building will maintain its regular schedule, which means it will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 12 (Saturday) and closed Dec. 13-14 (Sunday and Monday). The nature center is located in southeast Springfield at 4601 S. Nature Center Way.

The Dec. 12-14 managed hunt at the Springfield Nature Center is one component of a city-wide strategy to manage Springfield’s urban deer population. The nature center hunt – along with managed hunts at Lake Springfield and at Fellows Lake and Springfield City Council’s bow-hunting ordinance passed in 2014 that allows archery deer hunting within city limits – are part of a comprehensive plan to try to limit deer numbers inside Springfield’s city limits and maintain a level that’s safe for citizens and healthy for deer.