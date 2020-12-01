Traffic Signals Fannin, Lamar Counties

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that work to install traffic signal improvements at three locations in Fannin and Lamar Counties is set to begin Dec. 14, 2020.

North Texas Traffic Systems Construction was granted 85 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $883,000. The contractor anticipates placing barricades the week of Dec. 7, 2020, and beginning work on Dec. 14, 2020, officials said. The target completion date for this work is Spring 2021.

Much of this work will occur off the pavement, but there will be times when temporary lane closures will be necessary, officials said.

The work will occur at these locations: Fannin County, State Highway 78 from .1 mile north of US 82 to .1 mile south of SH 56; and State Highway 121 from .1 mile west of West Russel Street to .1 mile east of SH 56. Work will first commence in Lamar County on BU 82H from .1 mile west of FM 79 to .1 mile east of 33rd Street Southeast and then move to Fannin County.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.