Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,015 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Signals Fannin, Lamar Counties

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that work to install traffic signal improvements at three locations in Fannin and Lamar Counties is set to begin Dec. 14, 2020.

North Texas Traffic Systems Construction was granted 85 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $883,000. The contractor anticipates placing barricades the week of Dec. 7, 2020, and beginning work on Dec. 14, 2020, officials said. The target completion date for this work is Spring 2021.

Much of this work will occur off the pavement, but there will be times when temporary lane closures will be necessary, officials said.

The work will occur at these locations: Fannin County, State Highway 78 from .1 mile north of US 82 to .1 mile south of SH 56; and State Highway 121 from .1 mile west of West Russel Street to .1 mile east of SH 56. Work will first commence in Lamar County on BU 82H from .1 mile west of FM 79 to .1 mile east of 33rd Street Southeast and then move to Fannin County.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

You just read:

Traffic Signals Fannin, Lamar Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.