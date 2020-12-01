December 1, 2020 - Texas Workforce Commission Accepts $4.9 million Donation from IKEA

Date: December 1, 2020

Gift will be used for Education, Business and Job Skills Initiatives

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) accepted a donation from the IKEA US Community Foundation in the amount of $4.9 million to directly support Texans affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds will be used to help fund education, business, and apprenticeship initiatives.

“IKEA’s generous donation to our state shows true Texas spirit and an appreciation for the communities where they operate,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. " TWC is grateful to receive these funds and will ensure they have a positive impact on Texas workers and businesses.”

Some of the funds will be used to help provide advanced technology solutions for job matching and assisting with the transition of certain employment opportunities to a virtual environment.

“This donation could not come at a better time,” said Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Texans are going back to work, but the return can be difficult. TWC has programs to help with that transition, and these funds will help those programs reach more Texas workers and get them back into the workforce sooner.”

The funds represent the amount of UI benefits the company’s employees received while businesses were closed down. In a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, the company thanked the state and said it would like to “pay it forward” with the donation.

“IKEA is one of many great Texas employers and this partnership is a prime example of Texans helping Texans and corporate citizenship at its highest level, during these unprecedented times,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Whether it is through donations or businesses developing safe practices for their work spaces, Texas employers are stepping up to the plate and working hard every day to ensure Texas remains the #1 state in the country for business.”

