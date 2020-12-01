PSC Customer Service Hearings Set for Utilities, Inc. of Florida
If you are a UIF customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at one of the virtual service hearings, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual service hearings live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage.
UIF filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on July 13, 2020, in Docket No. 20200139-WS. UIF provides service to 27 systems in Charlotte, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Seminole Counties. Virtual customer service hearings are scheduled for the following times and locations:
Thursday, December 3, 2020 10:00 a.m.
Thursday, December 10, 2020 2:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 6, 2021 10:00 a.m.
and
Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:00 p.m.
For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.
