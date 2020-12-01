PSC Customer Service Hearings Set for Utilities, Inc. of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Utilities, Inc. of Florida (UIF) to participate in a virtual customer service hearing on the utility’s petition for a rate increase. Five hearings are scheduled: 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020; 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020; 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021; and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The service hearings allow customers to provide public comment on UIF’s rate request and on the company’s quality of service. If you are a UIF customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at one of the virtual service hearings, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual service hearings live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. UIF filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on July 13, 2020, in Docket No. 20200139-WS. UIF provides service to 27 systems in Charlotte, Highlands, Lake, Lee, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Seminole Counties. Virtual customer service hearings are scheduled for the following times and locations: Thursday, December 3, 2020 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 2:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 10:00 a.m. and Thursday, January 7, 2021 6:00 p.m. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.