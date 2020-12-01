Department of Transportation Receives $1.53 Million for Tropical Storm Michael

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1.53 million to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for debris removal after Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.

DOT Division 7 removed 2,463 tons of vegetative debris and 20 hazardous leaning trees after the storm in Alamance, Guilford and Rockingham counties. The grant brings the total to more than $8.1 million to reimburse NCDOT for expenses related to the tropical storm. FEMA’s total share for the projects is $6 million and the state’s share is $2.1 million.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.