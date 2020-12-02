MicroSalt Inc. Business Development Update - SaltMe!® Chips Amazon Launch

MicroSalt presents: healthier crisps that taste great. SaltMe Chips on the Shelves

MicroSalt launches their innovative SaltMe!® low-sodium crisps on Amazon FBA

There was about a 22% increase in sales at retail for potato chips for the period following the implementation of (COVID-19 related) restrictions in the U.S.” — John Toaspern, CMO Potatoes USA

LONDON, UK , & WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroSalt is pleased to announce that it has successfully launched sales of its innovative SaltMe!® snack line on Amazon in North America. The company has commenced sales of all 4 flavors on the e-commerce platform, offering six-count boxes of 5 oz. bags for $19.97 with free shipping. In January, the company plans to introduce 1 oz. bags on the platform, to meet consumer demand for a lunch bag option. SaltMe!® potato chips are made with MicroSalt®, a proprietary salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolves in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, and as a result, contains 50% less sodium per serving. SaltMe!® chips are Non-GMO, all-natural, kosher and gluten-free.

Market Adoption

SaltMe!® potato chips are now in all Central Market stores in the USA and Canada.

On the B2B front, FXM Ingredients has provided MicroSalt® for testing to eight Mexican snack food companies, including several of the largest in the region, with a pipeline of 20 additional Mexican companies to begin discussions in the next 60 days. New labelling requirements in Mexico as of December 1, 2020 require the addition of "High in Sodium" labels to many brands of standard chips, while SaltMe! chips avoid this due to their reduced sodium content. (1)

Additionally, a leading global snack food company has successfully evaluated MicroSalt® and has proceeded to begin consumer testing for potential inclusion in their product line.

Market Dynamics

The online share of snack purchases has been steadily increasing, propelled especially in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. The category has also observed towards healthier, reformulated offerings. (2)

Transparency Market Research recently stated, “Snack products have acquired a prominent place in the households of a considerable populace across the globe due to the COVID-19 lockdown implementations and the lockdown extensions. The preference for 'indulgence-on-the-go' has increased due to the work-from-home mechanism, thus inviting extensive growth prospects for the snack products market.” (3)

According to John Toaspern, Chief Marketing Officer for Potatoes USA, “There was about a 22% increase in sales at retail for potato chips for the period following the implementation of (COVID-19 related) restrictions in the U.S.” (4)

“We are very excited about the launch of SaltMe!® brand on Amazon. Growing our e-commerce business in addition to distribution deals undertaken earlier in the year, should help expand market traction for our full flavor-low sodium snacks in 2021 and beyond,” says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Microsalt Inc.

About Microsalt Inc

Microsalt Inc is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd, exclusively licensed to Microsalt Inc.

To learn more please visit https://www.microsaltinc.com/

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Salarius that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Salarius’ management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Salarius may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Salarius neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

References

1 https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/new-warning-labels-now-required-on-packaged-foods/#:~:text=Mexico's%20new%20food%20warning%20label,warning%20labels%20to%20avoid%20fines.

2 https://www.foodnavigator.com/Article/2020/10/21/European-Snacks-Association-chief-talks-future-trends-Health-is-front-and-centre-for-snacks-makers#

3 https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/snack-products-market.html

4 https://spudman.com/article/potato-chip-industry-boosted-covid-driven-retail-boon/