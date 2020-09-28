Innovative Eyewear Appoints Calvin Peters as Digital Communications Executive

Mr. Calvin Peters

Innovative Eyewear, operator of the Lucyd® smartglass brand, has brought on Calvin Peters, a former marketing executive from Walgreens Boots Alliance.

After seeing Calvin's proven marketing record at the WBA, we believe he will be instrumental in the growth of the Lucyd brand into the global standard for e-glasses.” — Harrison Gross, CEO Innovative Eyewear

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Eyewear, the US operator of the Lucyd® e-glasses brand, is pleased to announce today that it has expanded its management team with the appointment of Calvin Peters as eCommerce Growth, Content and Social Media Manager. This news comes as Innovative Eyewear is preparing for the fall launch of their upcoming Lucyd Lyte line of Bluetooth eyeglasses, the first smart eyewear product to match the look and feel of designer eyeglasses.

Mr. Peters is a seasoned digital marketer with a track record of excellence. Formerly the Sr. Manager of PR, Social Media and Influencer Marketing at the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Mr. Peters is well-equipped to handle the challenge of commercializing Lucyd eyewear to a global audience. In his time at the WBA, he launched the Social media presence of the Duane Reade drugstore chain, growing their Twitter presence into the largest social following of any drugstore while owning SOV to help facilitate essential PR narratives. In 2015, he transitioned from Duane Reade into the WBA who purchased the drugstore chain in 2010. Mr. Peters helped lead Digital PR and influencer marketing efforts for the Walgreens brand and vendor partners to increase both store and owned media traffic/engagement; in addition to eCommerce conversion rates. Prior to this, he had online apparel retail experience working at Lugz Footwear & Apparel and Southpole clothing (Wicked Fashions, Inc.), where he managed three brands and celebrity endorsements including a marketing team with a $15m annual budget.

Mr. Peters has a record of accolades for his work in public relations, social media and influencer marketing. This includes the 2013 Silver Hub prize for Social Shopper and Shopper Marketing campaigns. He was a finalist for the 2014 Shorty Award for "Best Use of Social Media for Retail or eCommerce", four 2017 Distinction accolades from the 23rd Annual Communicator Awards and a 2017 Webby Award Official Honoree for the #MyWalgreensApp campaign.

"We are thrilled to add Calvin to our talented management team. After seeing Calvin's proven marketing record at the WBA, we believe he will be instrumental in the growth of the Lucyd brand into the global standard for e-glasses," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear.

Calvin Peters said, "I'm extremely honored for the opportunity to amplify and grow this unique, tech-forward product offering Innovative Eyewear brings to the market through the Lucyd brand. I've been fortunate to employ various social media, influencer marketing and integrated PR strategies across various brands. Lucyd's market leading eyewear technology, social media integration and a sustainable first-to-market strategy, will be integral in growing the company into one of the most recognized and exciting lifestyle-based eyewear brands globally."

About Innovative Eyewear

IE operates the global Lucyd eShop, which provides advanced eyewear that brings fashion and tech together at last. To learn more please visit https://lucyd.co.

