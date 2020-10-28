Lucyd Receives Notice of Allowance on IOT Utility Patent & 13 Design Patents

Richard Sherman, American football star, sporting Lucyd Lyte e-glasses.

Lucyd Increases IP Position with New Patent Allowances, Expanding Footprint in Smart Eyewear

Our growing technology position has helped Lucyd produce the first pair of smart eyewear with the ergonomic features necessary for mass market adoption” — Harrison Gross, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd, the developer of smart eyewear and an eshop for advanced eyeglasses, announces new updates to its intellectual property position. The USPTO has issued a notice of allowance of Lucyd's utility patent #16/022,097 entitled, "Smartglasses and Methods and Systems for Using Artificial Intelligence to Control Mobile Devices Used for Displaying and Presenting Tasks and Applications and Enhancing Presentation and Display of Augmented Reality Information."

This patent covers the functionality of a mobile app which Lucyd has in development to support its wearable ecosystem. The app will provide for the prioritization of various Bluetooth devices, allowing for finer user control of connections to their main device. Additionally, the app will also provide a user control panel for managing the flow of information across connected devices, particularly control inputs and data outputs, when performing specific tasks or using specific apps. The app will also provide user control over key mappings of wearables connected to their main device, such as changing the function of the action buttons on Lucyd eyewear when using certain apps.

In addition to this utility patent allowance, Lucyd recently had 13 smartglass design patents granted (D899,493, D900,203. D899,494, D899,495, D899,496, D900,204, D900,205, D900,920, D900,206, D899,497, D899,498, D899,499 and D899,500), covering a range of smart eyewear styles. Lucyd has a total of 24 patent applications and allowances, including two additional pending utility patents. We believe our IP position has helped Lucyd establish a moat in E-glass space, and has enabled the company to produce the first pair of smart eyewear with the ergonomic features necessary for mass market adoption and all day comfort. Lucyd calls this upcoming product "Lucyd Lyte" E-glasses, with the new E-glasses term denoting a form factor and functionality that meets all the requirements of prescription eyewear, while surpassing them with useful electronic features.

“Our growing technology position has helped Lucyd produce the first pair of smart eyewear with the ergonomic features necessary for mass market adoption: all day comfort, Rx compatibility, and fashionable design. Additionally, the LINK patent provides Lucyd with a strong IP entry in the wearables space, by covering a large amount of claims in the centre of IOT, Bluetooth and wearable device functionality. What’s interesting about this software technology is that it is not designed for today, but for the wearable future imminently on the horizon, a future which Lucyd could help create." said Harrison Gross, CEO of Lucyd.

To learn more, please visit Lucyd.co. Lucyd is conducting a Registered Crowdfund under their US operating entity, Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Lucyd Lyte - Coming November 2020