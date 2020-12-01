Former Professional Philadelphia Eagles Football Player, Vince Papale Talks About His Struggles - E360TV
E360TV 1-HOUR DISCUSSION ABOUT PERSEVERANCE AND COURAGEUSA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beating the Odds – How to Overcome Obstacles
A discussion with former professional Philadelphia Eagles football player, Vince Papale, talking about his journey to get into the NFL, what obstacles stood in his way, and different techniques in dealing with the obstacles life will throw at you.
Weekly Dose Of Dano announces a perspective changing one-hour Live-Streaming Television event. We are discussing the trials and tribulations of the life of Vince Papale, and how to accomplish something that others deem impossible. If you are struggling in coping with the various random elements that life throws at you, then you do not want to miss this program.
Upbeat, heartwarming, and a change in perspective are just some of the ways to describe this live stream event. No one wants to go through their problems alone, and not everyone has efficient techniques to deal with their problems. Weekly Dose Dano has always provided strategies in order to live a happy and fulfilling life. However, these gentlemen would like to take some great successes and show that it is possible to push through your problems and to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Pushing through a situation that can damage your mental
health in an efficient manner is difficult, especially if you feel as though you are alone. Now, more than ever, the world needs to hear some authentic life changing stories and how to strive to see past the face value of situations. Therefore, we ask you to join us on December 3rd,, at 6:00 pm EST, 4:00 pm Pacific time as we discuss how to succeed when life gets hard.
“We are proud to be a part of this event with Dano and his guest Vince Papale. We’re looking forward to this insightful live stream event.”, says Aaron Heimes, the President of e360tv.
The events host: Daniel Echevarria, Host of “Weekly Dose Of Dano TV” television show, is all about spreading positivity and making people understand that if you change your mentality, then you can change your life.
Located just outside of Philadelphia, Weekly Dose Of Dano is all about sending positive energy to whoever is watching the show and to promote the good in the world that people commit on a daily basis. Dano’s guests give us a first person perspective of their positive and challenging experiences. He also likes to put people in the spotlight for their good deeds and to give them recognition for their efforts, instead of promoting bad news stories like the popular news stations do. Join a community of people who want to spread positivity in the world and to be a part of something bigger than themselves!
About 8 months ago Dano began doing a web series on Instagram and Facebook, called the “Daily Dose Of Dano”. This endeavor has evolved into a regular web TV series “Weekly Dose Of Dano”. Weekly Dose Of Dano is partnered with the e360tv network. Dano live-streams 1 time a week to e360tv, their Foundation website, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, Android TV, YouTube and Facebook. Be sure to download the e360tv application and watch on your smart TV. His passion to help people has evolved into the television show on e360tv. He has over 5,000 views through his channels and is going to take the world by storm. He plans on changing the world in a positive manner.
About e360tv
e360tv sees the emergence of a progressive, alternative community that is inseparable from the broader mainstream and that is seeking content they can identify with and makes them feel part of a like-minded “tribe”. e360tv showcases live and on-demand video independent content across web, mobile, and streaming platforms around the world. e360tv. Entertain. Evolve. Engage.
