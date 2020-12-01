Florida PSC Approves FPL’s Electric Vehicle Charging Tariffs

TALLAHASSEE — Acknowledging electric vehicle (EV) owners’ fear of being stranded with a drained battery far from a charging station, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today provided a jumpstart to Florida’s sustainable transportation future. The Commission approved Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) three optional EV charging pilot tariffs, facilitating more charging opportunities. “Continued growth of the electric-vehicle industry will require widespread charging infrastructure and appropriate electricity plans to enable deployment along state highways,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “We determined that FPL offering a utility-based rate as an option to EV customers during the industry’s developmental stage promotes the public interest and is expected to provide value to customers.” The first tariff, Utility-Owned Public Charging for Electric Vehicles (UEV), establishes a charging rate for utility-owned direct current fast charging stations. The other two tariffs, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Riders for General Service Demand and General Service Large Demand (GSD-1EV and GSLD-1EV), establish a rate for competitive market charging stations operating in FPL’s service area. This rate will implement a threshold on the demand charge associated with the general service rates. The UEV tariff sets a price of $0.30 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for electricity sold to motorists at charging stations operated by FPL. These stations allow motorists to charge electric vehicles more quickly than they can charge vehicles at home. FPL’s volumetric rate, $0.30 per kWh, is based on a comparison of a cost-per-mile basis to recent gasoline prices. The GSD-1EV and GSLD-1Ev tariffs help mitigate the impact of demand charges for charging stations that have low utilization. FPL’s five-year pilot program is effective January 1, 2021, and the utility is required to file annual reports with the Commission by January 30, 2022 for the reporting period of January through December 2021. These reports will provide critical information allowing the PSC to monitor the reasonableness of the UEV rate and the GSD-1EV and GSLD-1EV tariffs. Before the end of the five-year period, the PSC ordered FPL to file no later than September 1, 2025, a petition to extend, modify, or terminate the tariffs. FPL serves nearly 5 million customer accounts in Florida. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.