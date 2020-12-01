1 Habit Press is Pleased to Announce, Alan Fleming Has Joined “1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office -Ultimate Edition”
1 Habit Press - A vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential.
The book is Co-Authored by Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley
Invest in your habits to achieve success.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1 Habit Press, Inc. is pleased to announce Alan Fleming, has joined as a contributor to its upcoming book, 1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office: Ultimate Edition. The book is a part of the Best Selling 1 Habit Book Series and the sequel to 1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office.
About “1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office: Ultimate Edition”:
A recent study posted by Adam Ozimek, Upwork Chief Economist, shows the expected growth rate of full-time people Working From Home over the next five years will more than double from 30% to 65%.
The impact of COVID-19 on how we work arguably represents the most drastic and rapid shift to the global workforce that we have seen since World War II. In a matter of weeks, America’s social distancing practices and rapid economic shutdown have pushed large swaths of the workforce out of the office and into the home. A recent survey estimates that the share of remote workers in the U.S. has quadrupled to nearly 50% of the nation’s workforce.
The study found the following key results:
1. Remote work has risen rapidly due to the pandemic, with more than half of the American workforce currently working from home.
2. 56% of hiring managers feel that the shift to remote work has gone better than expected, while only one in ten feel it has gone worse than expected.
3. The greatest perceived benefits of remote work include a lack of commute, fewer unnecessary meetings, and reduced distractions at the office, all of which were shared by 40% of respondents or more.
As a result of their experiences during COVID-19, 61.9% of hiring managers say their workforce will be more remote going forward. This means there is a massive need for knowledge in the area of working from home. Bigger than ever before. To address this need. That is why we have created the largest book ever published on the subject of Working From Home.
1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office: Ultimate Edition brings together 150 people that have successfully navigated the world of Working From Home. This book is the bible of Habits that guides people to not just run their business from home but to run a Thriving Home Business.
This book is for the self-employed, companies moving to a remote working environment, and employees of companies that have moved them to Work From Home.
If you have to work from home, why not build an empire!
1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office is coming in 2021. For more details: www.1Habit.com
About Alan Fleming:
When you are struggling with a new piece of technology that they promised would connect seamlessly, who do you reach out to for help? Wouldn’t it be nice in this ever-changing world of high-tech gadgets and software to have a quick and easy to understand project plan at your fingertips? That is precisely what we do. I’m Alan Fleming, your Project Manager, with a strong track record in on-time project delivery and expertise delivering Microsoft Dynamics CRM and ERP solutions for my clients. When you need computer solutions, we know what matters to you!
About 1 Habit Press, Inc:
1 Habit Press is a vertically integrated media company with a focus on the development of human potential. Our main business is publishing the 1 Habit book series. We believe that just 1 Habit can change your life forever. The series is built around the theme of Habits. In each book, Contributors share the 1 Habit that has served them the greatest in life and why this Habit has been so important.
Our books cover a spectrum of needs from 1 Habit For a Thriving Home Office to 1 Habit to Beat Bullying. We have published six books in the last year and have another 25 in the works for release in the next 24 months.
About the Creator of the 1 Habit Book Series, Steven Samblis:
Steve is a six-time best selling author in just 18 months. He is the creator and publisher of the bestselling 1 Habit book series and founder of 1 Habit Press, Inc. Steve's life journey has been a search for the keys to extraordinary human potential. This mission is reflected in his business, 1 Habit Press, where he seeks out to find people with undiscovered brilliance and give them the largest platform possible to reach and affect the masses in the most positive way possible.
Steven Samblis
1 Habit Press, Inc.
info@1habit.com
