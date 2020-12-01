New form makes it EASY to request equipment deactivation in Iowa EASY Air
The DNR’s EASY Air team has created a Facility Equipment Deactivation Form that provides companies with an “EASY” way to request the DNR deactivate existing equipment at the facility in Iowa EASY Air. EASY Air Help Desk staff will use the information provided by the form to deactivate the affected equipment which will prevent it from appearing on the facility emission point, emission unit, or control equipment forms in Iowa EASY Air.
The form can be downloaded from the eAir Services page, http://iowadnr.gov/
Users can complete the form electronically and email it to the EASY Air Help Desk (easyair@dnr.iowa.gov). On the e-mail subject line, type “EASY Air Equipment Deactivation Form.”
EASY Air Help Desk staff will notify the requester when the changes have been completed. The changes will be made in Iowa EASY Air only and will not affect the status of any equipment in the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS) or in a construction or operating permit.
If you have any questions on completing the form or for additional information on Iowa EASY Air, please contact the EASY Air Help Desk at easyair@dnr.iowa.gov.