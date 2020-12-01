JVP Invests in Cue Intelligence scripting and workflow software
‘Cue’d up for success and aligned with growth industries, online retail and services
Cue is a great addition to our portfolio.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Venture Partners (JVP), a venture capital fund that invests in high-growth startups, is proud to announce an investment in Cue Intelligence. JVP led the seed round for Cue, a provider of scripting and workflow software for sales teams.
— JVP Managing Partner Matt Johnson
Cue assists inside sales and service reps navigate through conversations the right way, every time. Based on giving visual cues of what is being said, the solution helps duplicate a top producers’ experience, knowledge, and confidence to accelerate the new hire learning curve for these representatives.
The $500,000 seed round was led by JVP with participation from Arogeti Investments, Atlanta Technology Angels, and Bob Cramer. Cue is recognized as an up-and-comer company and is an ATDC Accelerate participating company.
“Cue is a great addition to our portfolio,” said JVP Managing Partner Matt Johnson. “As the world continues to trend toward online business ranging from retail sales to online services to telehealth, solutions like Cue Intelligence will be necessary for stabilizing the customer experience and ensuring that sales and customer support reps are trained to communicate and assist consumers consistently.”
This investment round allows Georgia-based Cue to increase customer acquisition by increasing sales and marketing efforts, enhancing its technology platform, and expanding product development while in rapid growth mode.
About Johnson Venture Partners (JVP)
Johnson Venture Partners (JVP) is a micro venture capital fund investing in high-growth startups in the Southeast. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of startup companies with high potential for growth to acquisition, IPO or other liquidity event. JVP was founded in 2006 and is based in Atlanta, GA.
