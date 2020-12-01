TDOT to Hold Virtual Meeting on its I-40/81 Multimodal Corridor Study

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) initiated a study to investigate a range of multimodal solutions along the interstate corridors of I-40 and I-81. This study is in the final phase, and stakeholders are invited to view the recommendations regarding the Region 2 portion of the corridors consisting of I-40 in Putnam and Cumberland counties. Due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be hosted online by WSP USA using Zoom software.

The meeting will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Central Standard Time). There are several methods to participate in this online virtual public meeting.

To join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device: Click this URL: https://zoom.us/s/91494943212

To join by phone: Dial: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 877 853 5257 (Toll-Free) Enter Webinar ID: 914 9494 3212

Participants are encouraged to join the meeting a few minutes early to test connections with their phones or other devices. Representatives of TDOT and WSP USA will start the meeting at 5:30 p.m. CST and provide a brief presentation with a question-and-answer session immediately following. Up to 500 participants can be accommodated online.

Those who cannot access the webinar can view the meeting materials and a recording of this meeting on the project website at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html.

Comments can also be provided by calling the project manager, Joan Barnfield, at (615) 253-2418 or mailing comments to the address below:

Joan Barnfield TDOT Long Range Planning Division 505 Deaderick Street, Suite 900 Nashville, TN 37243-0349

More information about the study is available at www.tn.gov/tdot/i-40-81-study.html

