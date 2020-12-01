FPL’s SolarNow Continues to Bring Solar Energy through 2025

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission today determined that Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) SolarNow Program is not ready for sunset and extended the program’s tariff through December 3, 2025. In 2019, the Commission had approved an additional one-year extension for the ongoing pilot program to assess the overlap of the SolarNow pilot program and the previous pending SolarTogether petition. “The SolarNow program was created to build solar assets directly benefitting the communities they serve in FPL’s service territory, while also encouraging participants to learn more about the benefits of solar,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “New and participating customers can still benefit from this program through December 2025 and also have the option of joining FPL’s SolarTogether program when the extension ends.” As of August 2020, SolarNow had 51,049 participants. The electricity generated by the solar facilities displaces fuel that otherwise would have been used for generation, resulting in avoided fuel costs. FPL’s estimated 2020 fuel savings is $67,000, resulting in an estimated positive impact to all FPL customers of $340,000. Customers in FPL’s SolarNow program enroll for a contribution of $9 a month. The voluntary solar program lets FPL customers support solar power if they choose to, but it does not increase electric bills for those who don’t. Through the voluntary program, participants help support the construction and maintenance of solar arrays in Florida. Going forward, SolarNow will continue to maintain and enhance the solar assets and provide educational activities. FPL is not expected to install any additional solar structures after March 21, 2021, pending a final construction project negotiation. FPL’s newest solar program, SolarTogether, also provides FPL customers the opportunity to cost-effectively support the growth of solar in Florida. The SolarTogether voluntary solar program allows FPL customers to subscribe to a portion of new solar capacity built through the program and to receive a credit on their bill based on a portion of the system savings produced by that solar capacity. No rooftop installation is needed, no maintenance or insurance required, and participants can unsubscribe at any time. FPL serves nearly 5 million customer accounts in Florida. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.