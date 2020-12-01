MDC Dec. 9 online program has tips for preparing fish

JOPLIN, Mo. – Frying and grilling aren’t the only methods people can use to get caught fish onto the dinner table.

People who would like to learn more about the variety of ways to prepare fish they’ve caught at area lakes and streams should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Fish Cooking 101: Other Methods,” a free virtual event from 12:15-12:45 p.m. on Dec. 9. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. MDC Education Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will discuss smoking, canning, pickling, salting and other ways to prepare the sportfish that can be caught in Missouri. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175013

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People wanting more information about this program or other events at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center can call 417-629-3434. Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these events can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.