Loyalty360 Kicks Off Awards Recap Week, Celebration of 2020 Loyalty360 Awards Finalists
EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is proud to present the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards Recap Week. During the Awards Recap week (November 30th to December 4th), Loyalty360 will re-present all 13 of the awards presentations for the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards, which recognize brands that drive customer loyalty and successfully navigate today’s complex and evolving landscape. Attendees at this fall’s Virtual Loyalty360 Expo will select the winners from the list of finalists.
Awards will be given across 13 categories, each representing a vital tenet of a brand’s interactions with its customers. Also, top-performing finalists will be competing for the 360-Degree Award for overall excellence in their work this past year. This week’s recap is a chance to celebrate and recognize these fantastic finalists one last time and allow all marketers to see what the industry's vanguard is doing.
“For the seventh year of these awards, we are thrilled with not only the quantity but, more importantly, the quality of this year’s submissions,” says Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. “These finalists represent a distinct group of brands leading the charge in customer loyalty innovation, and we’re excited to recognize them through our Loyalty360 Awards.”
The dates and times for the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards Recap sessions are:
Incentive and Reward Design: Monday, November 30th at 1:00 PM EST
• Vans (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• LEGO (in partnership with Oracle)
• American Eagle Outfitters
• Shell (in partnership with Wunderman Thompson)
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• The Vitamin Shoppe
Customer Loyalty Strategy: Monday, November 30th at 3:00 PM EST
• T-Mobile (in partnership with The Marketing Store)
• Porsche Cars North America
• Bank of America
• 7-Eleven
Loyalty Program Design: Tuesday, December 1st at 1:00 PM EST
• Verizon (in partnership with The Lacek Group)
• Atlantic Lottery Corporation (in partnership with Splash Dot)
• Giant Food
• 19 Crimes Wine (in partnership with Prizelogic)
Employee Engagement & Impact: Tuesday, December 1st at 3:00 PM EST
• Sodexo
• Hannaford Brothers Company
• The GIANT Company
• Overstock
• Sleep Number
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Technology and Trends: Wednesday, December 2nd at 10:00 AM EST
• Caesars Entertainment
• Overstock
• 7-Eleven (in partnership with Loyalty Methods)
• Ally Financial
CX Strategy: Wednesday, December 2nd at 12:00 PM EST
• Domino’s
• T-Mobile (in partnership with The Marketing Store)
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• 7-Eleven
• Hibbett Sports
Customer Insights & Metrics: Wednesday, December 2nd at 2:00 PM EST
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• Donatos Pizza (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Caesars Entertainment
• Hibbett Sports
• Black Star Burger (in partnership with Loyalty Plant)
Customer Engagement & Advocacy: Thursday, December 3rd at 10:00 AM EST
• Vans (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Chipotle
• Ally Financial
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
• Veggies Made Great (in partnership with Vesta)
Program Partnership: Thursday, December 3rd at 12:00 PM EST
• Verizon (in partnership with The Lacek Group)
• Fido Wireless (in partnership with Prizelogic)
• Floor & Decor (in partnership with Augeo)
• Sony
• Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility: Thursday, December 3rd at 2:00 PM EST
• AARP (in partnership with Merkle)
• Caesars Entertainment
• TELUS (in partnership with Aimia)
• Air Canada
Creative Campaign: Friday, December 4th at 10:00 AM EST
• Chipotle
• Sleep Number
• American Eagle Outfitters
• SCENE (in partnership with Elemental)
• TELUS (in partnership with Aimia)
B2B Customer Loyalty: Friday, December 4th at 12:00 PM EST
• Floor & Decor (in partnership with Augeo)
• Bank of America
• Essilor Group (in partnership with Brierley)
• Ally Financial
Business Transformation: Friday, December 4th at 2:00 PM EST
• Air Canada
• SCENE (in partnership with Elemental)
• Wawa
• The GIANT Company
“These brands are sharing learnings, successes, and passion with attendees over this week as a part of the final week of voting during our virtual event,” Loyalty360’s Johnson says. “These sessions are typically an attendee favorite as they allow for an in-depth perspective through a comprehensive understanding of how these brands are winning the hearts and minds of their customers.”
During this second phase of the judging process, Loyalty360 Virtual Expo attendees will judge their peers based on short presentations delivered by each finalist. Conference attendees can select their choices for platinum, gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention (if applicable) winners for each category.
To watch any awards sessions and vote for this year’s finalists, conference registration is still available for the Virtual Loyalty360 Expo. With registration, attendees can access all sessions from this year’s virtual event and vote for finalists in all categories. Finalists will be recognized, and winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on December 8th at 1pm ET. Conference registration is not required to attend the awards ceremony.
For information about the Loyalty360 Awards or virtual conference, contact carlystemmer@loyalty360.org or visit loyaltyexpo.com.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we’ve created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org and follow us @Loyalty360.
