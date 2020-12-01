Flashtalking Launches Video Creative Build Enhancements and Trafficking Automation
Latest product updates accelerate workflows and strengthen delivery for Connected TV
Our latest round of updates is inspired by the exponential growth in video and our dedication to supporting sophisticated marketers.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for ad management, data-driven creative, and unified insights, today announced transformational enhancements to video workflows that dramatically reduce trafficking time and streamline the creative build process. The enhancements come as the company continues to expand its partnership program into the video ecosystem and deepen its overall commitment to the channel.
— Flashtalking CEO John Nardone
Flashtalking continues to strengthen its connected TV (CTV) partnerships and platform integrations to seamlessly activate CTV advertising IDs and data for personalization and measurement. The company’s momentum in video advertising will accelerate in coming months with forthcoming announcements on new partnerships and capabilities for personalization and identity resolution in digital video, OTT and CTV.
“We have always been focused on ease and speed to market for our clients and partners,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “Our latest round of updates is inspired by the exponential growth in video and our dedication to supporting sophisticated marketers in their quest to both streamline the campaign process and see more meaningful opportunities for personalization and measurement across all devices, media placements and publisher types."
A Closer Look at the New Features & Partnerships:
Video Creative Build Enhancements in Flashtalking Creative Manager & Ad Studio:
- Ability to build multiple video creatives at once by uploading multiple video assets or using existing video assets
- Clearer and more comprehensive video validation errors and video asset details when uploading video assets to expedite the creative build process.
Video Trafficking Automation in Flashtalking Campaign Manager:
- Streamlined video ad tag trafficking workflows with inherited video transcoding and VAST settings based on established publisher, advertiser and tracking partner requirements
- Ability to specify advertiser-wide event tags for impression, survey, click and video quartile tracking
- Bolstering of data collection consistency and analytics reliability by leveraging publisher-specific data-pass macros
Leading CTV Platform Partnerships:
- Platform integrations and partnerships with leading CTV producers to seamlessly activate CTV advertising IDs and personalization data signals
For more information about Flashtalking’s video trafficking automation capabilities or the company’s API partnership program, please contact sales@flashtalking.com
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is a data-driven ad management and analytics technology company. We help sophisticated marketers use data to personalize advertising, analyze its effectiveness and optimize performance across channels and formats. Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and unbiased, actionable insights, powered by proprietary cookieless tracking, data unification and algorithmic attribution. Born in the UK, now established worldwide, Flashtalking spans the globe with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Leeds, Cologne, Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, Barcelona, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney. For more information, visit www.flashtalking.com.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-714-9213
