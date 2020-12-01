Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,995 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Azar Statement on World AIDS Day

On the occasion of the 32nd annual World AIDS Day, December 1, 2020, HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

“Even as COVID-19 has exacerbated so many health challenges, the Trump Administration remains deeply committed to the global fight against HIV/AIDS and our goal of ending the HIV epidemic in America by 2030. This year, the HIV community has come together in remarkable and courageous ways to ensure that treatment and prevention services continue to reach those who need them most. COVID-19 has been a challenge for many living with or at risk for HIV, but the groundbreaking public health work led by the HIV community over the past three decades has helped us fight back against this new threat.

“In 2020, we awarded the first funds to start the implementation of our End the HIV Epidemic (EHE) initiative in the 57 jurisdictions that account for more than half of new HIV infections in the U.S. each year. By engaging closely with communities most affected by HIV, we can bring this terrible epidemic in America to an end in America within the decade and continue helping more countries around the world bring their epidemics under control.”

Learn more about Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America: https://www.hiv.gov/federal-response/ending-the-hiv-epidemic/overview

You just read:

Secretary Azar Statement on World AIDS Day

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.