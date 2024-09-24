Biden-Harris Administration Announces $75 Million Investment in Rural Health Care

New funding will launch rural substance use disorder treatment services, expand access to maternal health care in the South, help rural hospitals stay open

Today, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced nearly $75 million to support health care services in rural America. Funding will launch new opioid treatment and recovery services in rural communities, strengthen maternal health care in the South, and help rural hospitals stay open. HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson attended an event yesterday in Wilson, North Carolina, where she discussed the impact of this investment in rural health care.

The Biden-Harris Administration has taken numerous actions to support rural communities’ health including by investing in training physicians in rural communities, providing loan repayment to primary care providers in return for practicing in high need rural areas, and supporting health care delivery through rural community health centers.

Today, the Administration is taking another series of vital steps to strengthen health care services in rural communities, with an emphasis on key priorities like maternal health, behavioral health, and expanding access to services.

“The Biden-Harris Administration believes health care should be available to everyone regardless of where they live. That’s why we are investing heavily in rural communities, which have historically lacked resources and access to health services” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The awards announced today support rural hospitals and address acute challenges related to substance use and maternal health.”

“At the Health Resources and Services Administration, we know that where you live should not determine your access to or the quality of the care that you receive,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “And, we are taking action to deliver for rural families by supporting high-quality substance use disorder treatment and maternal health services in rural communities, and by helping rural hospitals continue to serve their communities.”

Many rural communities face challenges accessing essential health care services. Smaller populations, longer travel distances, and other barriers can make health care services difficult for rural residents to access and hard for facilities like rural hospitals to remain viable.

HRSA is the home of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP), which prioritizes improving access to health care for the 61 million people who live in rural communities.

Today’s announcement includes the following HRSA investments:

Launching and expanding substance use disorder treatment, recovery, and social support services in rural communities: HRSA is awarding nearly $54 million over four years to 18 organizations to create new or expand existing access points for treatment and recovery services, support the behavioral health workforce, and collaborate with social services to ensure coordinated care and sustainable impact in rural communities.

HRSA is awarding nearly $54 million over four years to 18 organizations to create new or expand existing access points for treatment and recovery services, support the behavioral health workforce, and collaborate with social services to ensure coordinated care and sustainable impact in rural communities. Expanding access to maternal health services in the South : HRSA is awarding nearly $9 million over four years to five organizations in the Delta region of the South to expand access to and coordinate health care services before, during, and after pregnancy.

: HRSA is awarding nearly $9 million over four years to five organizations in the Delta region of the South to expand access to and coordinate health care services before, during, and after pregnancy. Supporting the viability of rural hospitals: HRSA is providing nearly $12 million over three years to fund technical assistance to rural hospitals to help them add or expand health care services to meet community need, keep care close to home for their patients, and ultimately improve financial sustainability for these facilities so they can stay open.

For a list of the awards, visit: https://www.hrsa.gov/about/news/fy24-rural-award-announcements.

For more information on HRSA’s rural health grants and programs, visit https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health.