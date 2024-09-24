HHS Announces Mpox Vaccine Donations, Boosting Domestic and International Supply

These actions increase domestic and international preparedness and include the largest international donation of JYNNEOS to date

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), announced actions to increase the supply of mpox vaccine, making over a million combined doses of JYNNEOS available to the domestic commercial market, public health agency partners, and international agencies. This is the largest international JYNNEOS donation to date to combat the clade 1 mpox outbreak originating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“A public health threat to one is a public health threat to all. HHS is committed to fighting the current mpox outbreak, including through this vaccine donation. Disease doesn’t respect borders and it is our duty to work together to make our world healthier. Our partnerships across the globe in fighting infectious disease will help keep us safe,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The following new actions are being taken by HHS to support the global mpox response:

ASPR is donating 1,000,000 doses to the international mpox response, which will be delivered in tranches, pending country progress in administering the vaccines. This represents the largest international donation of JYNNEOS to date.

ASPR is loaning JYNNEOS manufacturer Bavarian Nordic 200,000 doses of ASPR-procured vaccine to ensure continued supply within the domestic commercial market. This action allows uninterrupted access to Americans without diminishing the manufacturer’s availability to fulfill international orders and donations.

These new actions build on previous HHS activities to support the response:

ASPR is collaborating with the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to make JYNNEOS that may otherwise expire available to HRSA funded health centers and Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part C and D clinics. These doses are available from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) for the purposes of expanding vaccine access for at-risk uninsured and underinsured individuals who otherwise cannot afford them.

These latest vaccine donation announcements follow a USG donation of 50,000 doses of JYNNEOS vaccine that was delivered to the DRC on September 10.

Another 10,000 doses of USG-donated JYNNEOS vaccine were delivered to Nigeria in August 2024 to support the government’s clade I mpox response.

These vaccine efforts build on the $1.94 billion ASPR has invested in funds and technical expertise over two decades to develop and sustain JYNNEOS. The product would not exist without the investment and technical expertise provided by the USG.

Other HHS actions include case surveillance, risk communication and community engagement, laboratory supplies and diagnostics, infection prevention and control, increasing capacity for local field epidemiologists, and vaccine planning.

“Mpox response and coordination with key international and domestic partners remains a top priority for ASPR,” said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell. “The collaborative actions announced today support additional access to mpox vaccines for communities here in the United States while aiding our partners across the globe.”

HHS continues to work closely with other USG agencies, WHO, Ministries of Health in the region, and other international partners to assist with the outbreak in Central and Eastern Africa. At this time, the risk to the general public in the United States from clade I mpox is low, and there are no known cases in the United States. Clade II mpox infections continue to occur across the United States and HHS remains focused on rapidly deploying mpox vaccines and therapeutics to those communities most impacted, while maintaining a focus on fair and equitable distribution of the product both domestically and abroad.

More information on the U.S. response to the mpox outbreak can be found on the HHS mpox response website and the White House fact sheet. Information on finding a health center is available on the HRSA Find a Health Center and Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program webpages.