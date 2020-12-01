SANTA CLAUS IS STILL COMING TO TOWN – SOUTH FLORIDA CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS AT SANTA’S DRIVE-THRU VILLAGE THIS DECEMBER
Go Behind-The-Scenes for a Whimsical Look into Santa’s Magical Operations at the Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru ExperienceMIRAMAR, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIRAMAR Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, the Elves and many more from the North Pole are making the trek to South Florida this December. The magic of Santa’s Village comes to life in an adventure the whole family can enjoy! Hop in your car and head to Santa’s Drive-Thru Village, a very merry drive-thru Christmas attraction in South Florida located at Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Parkway) in Miramar, FL from Thursday, December 3 through Wednesday, December 23. Christmas pajamas, ugly sweaters and all the treats that make this time of year so special are invited to tag along.
During the most wonderful time of the year, and for the first time ever, get a backstage look at how Christmas comes together while enjoying social distancing from your car. A brilliant light show will illuminate the elves as they are busy at work creating a festive holiday with snow all around. Best of all, Santa Claus himself will be there to greet one and all! Naughty or nice, everyone is invited to bring their letters to Santa for a special drop-off.
Live 305 Entertainment, run by Cirque du Soleil veteran, Francisco Santos, dreamed up and gave life to the heartwarming experience following the great success seen from his recent “The Horrorland” drive-thru entertainment. Santos and his daughter, Luna Santos, worked together on the design of the innovative holiday tradition. “The cheerful celebration is about community, giving and creating memories, some of the things that make Christmas so special,” Santos said.
Special villages that will awe and inspire with polar bears, angels, reindeer, carol singers and more include:
• The Singing Carolers Town
• Winter Wonderland Paradise
• Mrs. Claus’ Village and the North Pole Village
• Merry & Bright Lights
• The Elves’ Toy Factory
• Santa's Magical Cabin
“The joy of visiting Santa is a memory everyone holds dear and we’re delighted to be able to bring this excitement to kids and families in a new format due to current safety issues,” says Francisco Santos, CEO and Director of Live305 Entertainment. “The unique experience will take visitors on a car trip down a runway of blinking lights, past snowflakes and sleigh bells before visiting the Elf's Toy Factory and finally arriving at Santa's Cabin for the yuletide finale.”
Santa’s Drive-Thru Village, located at Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Parkway) in Miramar, FL takes place Thursday, December 3 through Wednesday, December 23. Hours of operation will b: Monday to Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. For information about specific dates during the month of December and to purchase tickets in advance, visit SantasDriveThruVillage.com. For any questions regarding tickets, call 1-800-383-6119 or email santasdrivethruvillage@gmail.com.
Tickets are priced at $48.99 per car and group rates are available. Tickets can only be purchased online and are required for admission. Admission is priced per vehicle and vehicles with more than seven passengers qualify for van rate. Due to safety regulations, tickets must be purchased online prior to entering Santa’s Drive-Thru Village. Each car must have a Drive Thru ticket to enter. For inquiries about the Grand Opening, group tours, or reservations, visit SantasDriveThruVillage.com. Media interested in the Grand Opening should contact Boza Agency (see information at the top of this release).
Live305 Entertainment production company has also produced and presented Circus of Horrors, Vampire Circus, Circus of Terror, Sogno dreams of a Clown, Santa’s Circus, Hard Rock Circus and many others. In addition, prime consultants and set designers for world renowned events, FEAR Comic Cons, circuses, arts & theaters, etc. The South Florida natives have produced shows throughout the US and also exclusive worldwide events in Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, China, El Salvador, Panama, etc.
