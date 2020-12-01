SMS Names Jason Adam VP of Fleet Services, Bolstering Effort to Help Companies Prevent Vehicle Accidents

Fleet Services

NORWALK, Conn., December 1, 2020 -- Safety Management Systems, Inc. (SMS), a company specializing in fleet safety solutions and environmental, health and safety compliance software, has announced the promotion of Jason Adam to Vice President of Fleet Services.

Adam, who joined the company as a Fleet Safety Specialist in October 2018, will now lead SMS’ Fleet Services group, which helps businesses with vehicle fleets keep their drivers safe and minimize financial risks and legal liabilities through proper training, compliance procedures, and safety management software.

A core focus of the Fleet Services group is accident preventability determination, where SMS uses a combination of its Fleet360 software and established industry guidelines to help companies analyze all available facts from vehicle accidents and determine preventability.

According to figures from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, in addition to the cost in lives and personal impact on employees, vehicle accidents cost companies an estimated $60 billion per year in medical expenses, leave, property damage and other liabilities.

To help avoid these costs, SMS helps businesses implement best practices and proper accident analysis, modify driver behavior, and prevent future accidents. Its software tools also allow businesses to quickly create accident reports and audits to meet U.S. Department of Transportation and OSHA regulatory requirements.

In leading these efforts, Adam will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role. This includes over 17 years of fleet service, safety and quality control experience in the transportation industry, plus overseeing the second-largest fleet ground carrier in the United States.

Adam also has extensive knowledge of regulations and compliance standards issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, OSHA, and the American Trucking Association. And he is highly skilled in process management, operational improvement, and fleet financials.

“We are thrilled to elevate Jason to his new role as VP of Fleet Services,” said Christien Ducker, CEO and Founder of SMS, Inc. “The vast experience of Jason and the rest of our staff is what makes our fleet services unique in the safety industry. We’ve built a team of people who’ve been there on the front lines, and they understand vehicle accident prevention and compliance inside and out. They’re the brains behind our Fleet360 software tools. But they’re also not afraid to put on a safety vest and a set of work boots and show our customers what they need to do to prevent accidents and keep their drivers and everyone on the roads safe.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to further assist our customers in driving safe behavior changes both on the roadway and off to create a safer world for everyone to enjoy”!

Adam is a member of several fleet safety and maintenance organizations, including Fleet Maintenance and Management Forum & Fleet Maintenance Professionals. And he graduated summa cum laude with a B.B.A. from Cleary University.

To learn more about Mr. Adam, SMS, Inc., and the company’s Fleet360 software and services, visit www.sms360.com or call +1 203-838-8877.



Press Contact:

Safety Management Systems, Inc.

5 Eversley Avenue, Suite 306

Norwalk, CT 06851

+1 203-838-8877