Brightleaf Achieves recertification of ISO 27001:2013 and 9001:2015 Information security and quality standards
Brightleaf’s strong Commitment for its clients Information Security and Quality Management Systems RequirementsBROOKLINE, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightleaf Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of contract abstraction and analytics solutions that helps its clients overcome the challenges of mining important information announces that it has achieved ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 recertification, an internationally recognized standard that ensures their products and services meet the needs of customers through an effective information and quality management system. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was confirmed by TUV, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.
The renewal of Brightleaf’s existing ISO 27001 and 9001 standard displays continued commitment to the security of client’s information and the streamlining and improvement of all internal processes to deliver perfect results on extracted data.
"The successful ISO certifications are another milestone in the ongoing growth Brightleaf. Security and quality are team efforts and are entrenched in Brightleaf’s DNA.”, said Samir Bhatia, CEO of Brightleaf.
ISO 2700:2013 is a globally recognized standard dedicated to Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). It outlines a framework for improving information security for any organization and reduce risks to acceptable levels. Whereas, ISO 9001:2015 enables businesses to identify and consistently meet the requirements and expectations of customers and other relevant interested parties in the most efficient manner possible.
ABOUT BRIGHTLEAF SOLUTIONS, INC.
Brightleaf provides a technology powered service to extract data from your contracts at extreme accuracy using our own proprietary AI/Semantic Intelligence/Natural Language Processing technology, our own team of lawyers to check the output, and our own Six-Sigma process.
Your legacy contractual documents along with this extracted meta-data can be migrated into a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system for tracking and reporting. This greatly enhances the value of your investment in the system. The data can be virtually anything, and it is customized for each of your type of contracts. All meta-data, terms and conditions, legal provisions, and even all obligations (which are usually scattered throughout your contracts) are extracted by our software. Our team of lawyers check each-and- every extracted data-point against the original documents using a stringent Six-Sigma quality process, which delivers highly accurate results.
Brightleaf gets recognized very often, including “Company of the Year” as a Contract Management Services provider. Details of this and other recognitions and awards can be found at www.brightleaf.com/awards-recognitions
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT
