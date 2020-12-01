Blue Cup Award winners announced
The award recognizes large water companies for their Innovation, Customer-Centricity, Quality, Diversity, and Global Reach.
I wanted this award to be a testimony of the hard work that water associates play around the world and to raise awareness on how many great companies we do have in the industry”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Walid Khoury
The Blue Cup Award committee announced the winners of the six weeks challenge in a quest to find the best global water technology company in the world.
The competition was open to companies that generate more than $500M from their water portfolio. Thirty-six companies competed for this award, playing in 75 games across multiple stages and in different themes. The games received more than 11,000 votes from water professionals and recorded 200,000 views, a first for a non-affiliated, unbiased, non-sponsored water award.
The Blue Cup Award was launched in 2020 by Walid Khoury, a leading global water strategist, and LinkedIn influencer, to bring together the water industry and recognize key players' contribution in tackling water scarcity.
"I wanted this award to be a testimony of the hard work that water associates play around the world and to raise awareness on how many great companies we do have in the industry," said Khoury. "The winners and the top 10 finalists, are tackling, together with thousands of employees, our biggest challenges, and have demonstrated how resilient the industry can be, in times of uncertainties due to coronavirus disease and subsequent lockdowns."
The first edition of the Blue Cup Award proved to be a great success, with water industry professionals engaging worldwide. There were even intense engagements from growing markets, Australia and Brazil, to name a few. Preparations for the 2nd edition of the Blue Cup Award are already underway, with the 2021 event targetting 50,000 votes while incorporating all the feedback received this year.
Here is the 2020 Blue Cup Award ranking of the Top 10 Global Water Companies:
1. Veolia
2. Nalco
3. Suez
4. Hach
5. Siemens
6. Xylem
7. DuPont
8. Grundfos
9. Evoqua
10. Kemira
About the Blue Cup Award:
Starting in 2020, the Blue Cup Award aims to recognize the best large water companies worldwide and raise awareness of the water sector's challenges and opportunities. It is a series of games where companies compete across different themes and earn votes from water professionals. The first edition scored more than 11,000 votes and 200,000 views over six weeks. For more information about the Blue Cup Award, visit its website at www.bluecupaward.com.
