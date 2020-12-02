American Sanitary Supply Co selects DGP Hand Sanitizer Advanced Gel to service Ohio Valley customers
DGP Hand Sanitizer Advanced Gel is FDA Registered under NDC 74631-003, made with clean and safe USA alcohol from a Globally Certified FSSC 22000 ethanol plant.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Sanitary Supply Co. and Dynamic Green Products (DGP) team up to deliver customers a safe, clean and great feeling hand sanitizer gel made in the USA.
Since 1988, American Sanitary Supply Co. has been serving our community with pride and a commitment to quality products and competitive prices. As the 'Complete Janitorial Supply House' we are distributors of janitorial chemicals and supplies, paper products, trash liners, odor control products, janitorial equipment, professional window cleaning equipment, snow & ice removal products, and much more. We have a full service equipment repair department providing warranty repair, non-warranty repair, and preventative maintenance. We deliver within a 60 mile radius of Wheeling, WV with absolutely no fuel charges or fees of any kind.
American Sanitary Supply Co, like many janitorial supply companies across the US were exponentially impacted by COVID19, in particular seeing demand of hand sanitizer increase by 10-20x normal levels. Traditional name brand suppliers where unable to keep up with the excessive volume which left many janitorial suppliers and retailers seeking alternatives.
"During this time of high demand, American Sanitary Supply Co. of Wheeling has been approached by many hand sanitizer providers. I’ve experienced products from acceptable to terrible, and everything in between." says Christine Donahue, owner of American Sanitary Supply Co. "It was a bright spot in my day when I received the sample of Dynamic Green Products' Hand Sanitizer Advanced Gel in the mail. This hand sanitizer is very high quality. It feels great on the hands with no sticky residue and smells great too! American Sanitary Supply Co. of Wheeling is proud to now offer DGP Hand Sanitizer Advanced Gel to all our customers. It meets our goal to exceed our customers’ expectations every day! I am impressed with DGP’s ability to ship quickly, bill efficiently, and follow through with their promises. While our industry is experiencing a lot of 'fly by night' hand sanitizer companies, this is not one of them. I'm so glad I answered Mark’s call from Dynamic Green Products and accepted his sample!
Mark Hornberger, Vice President of Business Development, said "Working with Christine and American Sanitary Supply Co has been a breath of fresh air. She made it clear from the very beginning we needed to prove we could meet and exceed her demands on high quality and consistent supply. Its so encouraging to work with business owners that support Made in the USA and want premium ingredients/products for their customers. I look forward to expanding our lines together for many years to come."
DGP Hand Sanitizer Advanced Gel is FDA registered under NDC 74631-003, is made in the USA, with all USA based ingredients, plant based cellulose thickener for an incredibly soft feeling (like a lotion) and uses the safest alcohol from a Globally Certified FSSC 22000 ethanol plant. It is exceptionally clean from impurities unlike many new hand sanitizers using fuel grade alcohol. All facilities are FDA registered and the sanitizer has a refreshing but slight citrus scent from two essential oils. This exclusive formula is also being sold through a strategic licensing agreement with a Fortune 500 company and can be found at HomeDepot.com under STANLEY Hand Sanitizer Gel, BLACK&DECKER Hand Sanitizer Gel on Amazon and other major retail channels across the country. Its currently available in 32oz pump bottles, 1 gallon refill and pump bottles and 55gal drums. In early 2021 DGP Hand Sanitizer Advanced Gel will be available in 8oz pump bottles, flat pack wipes and jugs with wipes that offer a refill option to save cost and reduce plastic consumption.
DGP will be sending out samples of Advanced Gel Hand Sanitizer to thousands of distributors, retailers, schools and enterprises in early January 2021. If your organization would like to receive a sample and additional documentation on this product please send an email to sanitizer@dgpworks.com
DGP is a bio-based manufacturer of specialty cleaners and lubricants designed to replace petroleum products. Since 2016 the product line has grown from chainsaw oils to engine oils, hydraulic oils, multi-use oils, degreasers, soaps and hand sanitizers. With the #1 focus to outperform petroleum, DGP designs and tests finished products to also have the most readily renewable content and safest profile possible to reach its high performance, zero compromise agenda. DGP serves retailers and B2B partnerships while always looking for new strategic distributor relationships. Are you interested in being a DGP Dealer? info@dgpworks.com
American Sanitary Supply Company opened for business in January 1988 as a local janitorial distributorship with a strong commitment to provide quality products at competitive prices and dependable delivery within the Ohio Valley. Now in our second generation of ownership we hold true to our original core values of quality, value and service for our customers. American Sanitary Supply is here for you as always, offering consultation and demonstration of janitorial products and equipment. We also have availability of office supplies, safety equipment and food service products.
To purchase DGP Hand Sanitizer Advanced Gel from American Sanitary Supply Co. please contact:
Christine E Donahue
American Sanitary Supply Co.
2231 Main St.
Wheeling, WV 26003
Office 304-232-4031
Fax 304-232-5296
christine@americansan.com
Marketing
Dynamic Green Products
+1 855-246-6457
info@dgpworks.com
