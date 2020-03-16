Introducing DGP High Performance: A Full Line of High Performance, Bio-Based Synthetic Lubricants
Synthetic Lubricants and Solutions that are Bio-based and Earth Friendly
The DGP line of products have undergone rigorous testing internally and through 3rd party validation, achieving EPA Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant compliance and USDA Bio-Preferred listing. Every new DGP product will carry the Green Shield Certified logo so that businesses, employees and consumers know each product is verified to be high performance and environment safer. “It is extremely important to us and to our customers that we ensure industry standards are met and we produce a superior product to exceed those expectations.”, states Scott Porter, CEO. “We are confident the new DGP line of products are just that.” DGP has added to their existing lubricants by offering new solutions like, a natural absorbent, a hand scrub, non- toxic cleaners and more.
Over the last 3 years DGP products have been sold under the NV EARTH brand in specific markets serving professional landscapers and arborists. As of today, we are launching an entirely new line of bio-based lubricants and solutions under the brand “DGP High Performance” to approach a broader marketplace that will help with Federal, State, Municipal and private go-green initiatives. Porter stated, “We are excited about delivering these high performance, earth friendly solutions to existing and new markets. We look forward to helping organizations and consumers achieve their goals of performance, safety and sustainability.”
Dynamic Green Products, Inc. is a Texas based manufacturer with R&D centers in Houston and Hartford, CT. You are receiving this press release because we believe the audience of your publication will benefit from this information. Feel free to contact us for additional information or case studies.
