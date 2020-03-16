Introducing DGP High Performance: A Full Line of High Performance, Bio-Based Synthetic Lubricants

Full Line of high performance, bio-based synthetic lubricants Full Line of high performance, bio-based synthetic lubricants Green Shield Certification

HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the continued need to focus on carbon footprint and waste reduction across many industries, companies are searching for products that are bio-based and earth friendly. Most importantly, companies are looking for ways to implement responsible alternatives to petrochemicals that help reach their goals of reducing impact while not compromising existing performance requirements. Because of this, we are introducing our next (or second) generation of bio-based synthetic lubricants & solutions that are designed to outperform conventional petroleum-based products. They will increase the lifetime efficiency of machinery, lower total maintenance costs with up to 300% longer fluid change intervals and still be safer for Earth while exceeding industry benchmarks.The DGP line of products have undergone rigorous testing internally and through 3rd party validation, achieving EPA Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant compliance and USDA Bio-Preferred listing. Every new DGP product will carry the Green Shield Certified logo so that businesses, employees and consumers know each product is verified to be high performance and environment safer. “It is extremely important to us and to our customers that we ensure industry standards are met and we produce a superior product to exceed those expectations.”, states Scott Porter, CEO. “We are confident the new DGP line of products are just that.” DGP has added to their existing lubricants by offering new solutions like, a natural absorbent, a hand scrub, non- toxic cleaners and more.Over the last 3 years DGP products have been sold under the NV EARTH brand in specific markets serving professional landscapers and arborists. As of today, we are launching an entirely new line of bio-based lubricants and solutions under the brand “DGP High Performance” to approach a broader marketplace that will help with Federal, State, Municipal and private go-green initiatives. Porter stated, “We are excited about delivering these high performance, earth friendly solutions to existing and new markets. We look forward to helping organizations and consumers achieve their goals of performance, safety and sustainability.”Dynamic Green Products, Inc. is a Texas based manufacturer with R&D centers in Houston and Hartford, CT. You are receiving this press release because we believe the audience of your publication will benefit from this information. Feel free to contact us for additional information or case studies.

