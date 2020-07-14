DGP High Performance Expands Production of Bio-Based Hand Sanitizer
DGP expands the production of its FDA registered, premium bio-based, hand sanitizer gel to ensure their beneficial formula plays a part in ongoing safety needs.
We never wavered and refused to introduce an inferior product to the marketplace with less than top quality, safe ingredients that have traceable sources”HOUSTON, TX, USA, July 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the conscious change of the public to ensure they are keeping their hands clean and germ free, DGP has secured the supply chain necessary to significantly increase production of their high-quality hand sanitizers.. “There have been a large number of products that have entered the market over the last several months, that do not meet the standards necessary to be called high quality. We never wavered and refused to introduce an inferior product to the marketplace with less than top quality, safe ingredients that have traceable sources”, states Scott Porter, President of Dynamic Green Products. The DGP Hand Sanitizer Gel formula consists of a high ethyl alcohol content of 72%, contains top quality safe ingredients, FDA registration, an independent microbiology test and is made in the USA.
— Scott Porter, CEO
Like many of the DGP products, the hand sanitizer is created from 95%+ bio-based content and has a unique gel thickening agent that is plant derived, contains Vitamin E and Essential Oils to keep hands smooth with a fresh citrus smell. Porter adds, “We have been pleased that some very large companies have asked us to private label using their brands and this has enabled us to secure additional materials necessary to increase our production volume. With this increase, we look forward to expanding our footprint with those in need of high volumes verified sources, of a product we are really proud of in a time of need. All hand sanitizers are not created equal and it all starts with the quality of the ingredients, especially the ethanol source which is critical for consumers to understand.”
Dynamic Green Products is proud of their ability to apply their plant-based focus to their hand sanitizer product and secure a supply chain of high-quality ingredients to help keep everyone safe now and in the future.
