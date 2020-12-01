Westminster Barracks/ Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B105497

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 11/30/2020 at approximately 6:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Justin Wagner

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 30, 2020 at approximately 6:45 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a family fight in the town of Reading. An investigation revealed that Justin Wagner assaulted an adult at a residence on North Puckerbrush Road. Wagner was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and ordered to appear in court on December 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov