Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,623 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/ Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B105497

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule                              

STATION: Westminster                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/30/2020 at approximately 6:45 PM  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED:  Justin Wagner

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 30, 2020 at approximately 6:45 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a family fight in the town of Reading. An investigation revealed that Justin Wagner assaulted an adult at a residence on North Puckerbrush Road. Wagner was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and ordered to appear in court on December 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 12:30 PM           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/ Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.