Westminster Barracks/ Domestic Assault

CASE#: 20B105497
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/30/2020 at approximately 6:45 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Justin Wagner
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 30, 2020 at approximately 6:45 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a family fight in the town of Reading. An investigation revealed that Justin Wagner assaulted an adult at a residence on North Puckerbrush Road. Wagner was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and ordered to appear in court on December 1, 2020 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/01/2020 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov