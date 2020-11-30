Inspiration Station

Local artists added some color to public restrooms in the McCall area this summer - with amazing fish and wildlife murals! Kelly Weimer, Heidi Messner, and Denise Jaunsem (DJ) donated their amazing talents to help McCall Fisheries Technician, Caitlyn Uhlenbrauck, with a restroom beautification project for all to enjoy. “This is the first year of many we hope to engage local artists in helping us bring some joy and inspiration to your lives while you use our public restrooms”, said Uhlenbrauck.

Denise Jaunsem (DJ) was a campground host at Horsethief Reservoir this summer. Hailing from Austin, Texas, DJ traded in her house and most of her possessions for camper life in 2020. DJ has been an artist her whole life, and loves painting anything related to nature. DJ's pollinator mural is located in the restroom nearest to the boat launch at King’s Point Campground, at Horsethief Reservoir.

Kelly Weimer is an Administrative Assistant in the McCall office for IDFG. Painting has been a fun hobby for her throughout much of her life, and she hopes to continue her passion. Kelly said “This project was inspired by the changing colors and the chilly weather that sparks the excitement of the fall elk rut. I wanted to capture the majesty of the powerful bull elk, and serene beauty of their mountain home. I love letting my creativity and imagination run wild with so much space, and it's even more rewarding to share my passion with the public. It was such a pleasure creating this mural, and I hope everyone stopping by enjoys it just as much.” Kelly's 'elk in rut' mural is located in the restroom at Little Payette Lake - near the boat launch.

Heidi Messner is a ski and mountain bike patroller at Brundage Mountain. Heidi grew up in Salmon, exploring in the mountains and playing on the rivers. She has always been and will continue to be inspired by the beauty of wild Idaho. Heidi has painted several amazing murals around the town of Salmon to bring color and enjoyment into the lives of residents and visitors. Heidi’s fish mural is also in the restroom at Little Payette Lake – near the boat launch.

Please join us in thanking these artists for their generous donations, and stop by to see their amazing artwork next time you’re in the area. We hope to continue bringing color and inspiration to the restrooms in our area over the next several years. If you are interested in donating your time and contributing to this project, as well as getting a chance to show off your work, please contact Jordan Messner at the McCall Fish and Game Office, at jordan.messner@idfg.idaho.gov