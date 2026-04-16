F&G seeks grants to repair Winchester Dam

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is pursuing grant funding to support critical infrastructure repairs at Winchester Dam near the town of Winchester.

At its most recent meeting, the Fish and Game Commission authorized agency staff to move forward with grant applications aimed at offsetting the estimated $2.8 million to $3.6 million in rehabilitation costs.

Winchester Dam was recently classified as a high-hazard structure by the Idaho Department of Water Resources. The designation requires significant upgrades to ensure the dam can safely convey a 500-year flood event and address ongoing seepage concerns affecting the structure’s integrity.

Until repairs are completed, water levels at Winchester Lake will remain under a mandated 40-inch drawdown, as required by a conditional exemption from the Department of Water Resources. This restriction continues to impact recreational opportunities at Winchester State Park and within the surrounding community.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game originally acquired Winchester Lake and adjacent lands from Potlatch Forests, Inc. in 1966 through a land exchange and a payment of approximately $15,000. Today, the area is managed by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and features day-use facilities and approximately 70 campsites.