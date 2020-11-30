Decluttering After Lockdown – Declutter Expert Offers Advice
Decluttering expert new book is ‘The Clutter Remedy: A Guide to Getting Organized for Those Who Love Their Stuff’USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author of ‘The Clutter Remedy: A Guide to Getting Organized for Those Who Love Their Stuff’ is helping people declutter their homes after lockdown. Maria Stone, who has become one of the most respected authorities on decluttering, has been offering advice to people on how to decluttering during lockdown. Now, with lockdown over, she is now offering advice on how to declutter after lockdown.
The best-selling book which is available on Amazon and all good book stores has become a bible to those who want to keep a clean and tidy home. It provides modern and practical advice on how to tackle each room to make them clutter free.
2020 will be known as the year that changed the world forever. People were forced to stay at home to safeguard their health, while others found their kitchens were now their office. One thing is for sure, people’s homes all over the world were turned up-side-down. Homeowners found their once tidy home had now been transformed into a mess. Maria Stone is now on hand to help people to turn that mess back into their home with her new book.
The decluttering expert who said that decluttering the home can help improve a person’s wellbeing, wants to see people recycle items instead of throwing them away.
“After lockdown, millions of people will find they have accumulated so much more stuff, but the last thing I want to see is for people to throw things away that can be used again,” explained Maria.
Maria explained that she would like to see homeowners look at the items they are thinking of throwing away, and see if they can be recycled. The items that are no longer wanted and are still working or in good repair could be donated to charity. Other items could also be sold to raise money for new items.
“We have become a nation where we are too quick to throw things away. Unwanted items could be turned into cash, either for ourselves or for charity.”
Decluttering after lockdown is a major step forward to a normal life after self-isolation changed the way we lived. The book will show people all the tricks that Maria Stone uses when she visits clients to declutter their home.
