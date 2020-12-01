Age Safe® America Salutes TruBlue Total House Care® for Earning the 100% Commitment Award

100% Commitment Award

This coveted award is only given to organizations that have demonstrated a system-wide commitment to obtaining the Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accidental falls among the elderly have become epidemic in America. Every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall; and every 19 minutes, an older adult dies from a fall. Most falls happen in and around the home, resulting in injury, long-term disability and premature loss of independence. The Senior Home Safety Specialist™ course empowers professionals with actionable ways to better help educate clients, older adults and their family members on the serious issues of home safety, fall prevention, crime prevention, financial exploitation and personal safety.

Age Safe® America is pleased to present their highest award for participation to the TruBlue Total House Care® franchise. And as part of their ongoing commitment, all new franchisees will be required to complete the Age Safe® America, Senior Home Safety Specialist™ training and certification as part of their onboarding training. Now TruBlue franchisees will not only be able to perform a comprehensive home safety assessment, but also be able complete the necessary modifications to ensure that homeowners remain safe and confident in their homes.

Aging is a natural part of life. As we grow older, we start to lose strength and mobility. Tasks that were once easy become increasingly more difficult. It’s important that a home is accommodating of these changes. TruBlue provides peace of mind for seniors and their families knowing that their loved ones and their homes are being cared for. "Whether it is assessing a home for aging-in-in-place modifications, handyman services, yardwork, cleaning or just light choirs, families don’t have to worry about their loved ones doing too much or living in an unsafe environment,” said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald.

Over the last few months Age Safe America has seen an increase in organizations and franchise networks joining their Preferred Partner program and moving towards obtaining the 100% Commitment Award. The two main drivers are showing clients and prospective clients their team is committed to senior home safety, and gaining a differentiator in the marketplace. And as a trusted 3rd party, referrals from the Age Safe® Services Registry helps to build consumer confidence, validate credibility and position providers in a consultative selling position. "The Senior Home Safety Specialist™ designation is a valuable differentiator, proven revenue generator, and a doorway to the $7 Trillion Longevity Economy", says Steven Bailey, Founder/Managing Director of Age Safe America, LLC.



About Age Safe America, LLC

Age Safe® America is a national membership, training and advocacy organization. Since 2015 they have trained professionals throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. They have trained OT's, PT’s, MD’s, RN’s, Care Managers, Social Workers, First Responders, Mobility Professionals, Home Care Agencies, Contractors, Remodelers, Home Inspectors, Handyman Services, Entrepreneurs, Executives, Realtors, Assisted Living Communities, Non-Profit and Fortune 100 Companies. They provide training, consulting, certifications, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and organizations providing products and services to seniors and their adult children. To learn more about the Senior Home Safety Specialist™ course visit: https://agesafeamerica.com/certifications/



About TruBlue Total House Care

TruBlue Total House Care® provides one convenient and affordable solution for all your house care needs inside and out. TruBlue's services include house cleaning, household repairs, yard work, emergency repairs and seasonal work, all handled by a personal House Care Manager. These affordable services are available year-round and customized to meet your needs and budget. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults with the goal of eliminating the worries, hassles and headaches of home maintenance by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services to fit any budget. Visit http://www.trubluehousecare.com/