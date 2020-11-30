In The Spirit of Jordan Peele's "Get Out" Comes New Suspense / Thriller Film - "Black Friday Subliminal"
There are also several powerful underlying messages in this movie. No matter how different we are, we are all united in the common desire to live healthy and otherwise productive lives...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A film that will force you to question the very nature of our reality....and if it's all just an illusion, posited against a universal societal stigma. Presented by Robin Troja Films (www.robintroja.com), "Black Friday Subliminal" (2020) is an action-packed suspense thriller from the subconscious of Chauncey D. Henry, Esq. in his directorial debut.
— Chauncey D. Henry, Esq.
"Black Friday Subliminal" Website & Trailerhttps://www.blackfriday.movie/
When African-American NYPD officer Daniel Hart Jr. (Adrian Sterling) adopts a fallacious disregard of the conspicuous, he becomes consumed by more than meets the eye.
Following the passing of his mother, NYPD cop Daniel "Junior" Hart, Jr. (Adrian Sterling) and his father Mr. Hart, Sr. (Jeffrey T. Williams) are brought together for Thanksgiving dinner for the first time since his mothers passing by his wife Carole (Heidi Danae Crane).
Attempts by family to alter Junior's otherwise obstinate viewpoint of the affliction he has lived with (and ignored), are followed by a chain of escalating revelations brewing beneath the surface grounded in both science and reality. Faced with the brutal truth of unbeatable odds against him, Junior must embark upon an internal journey with the assistance of elements he least expected, in hopes to triumph over the deadly and debilitating condition he has lived with in an effort to survive Black Friday.
After the discovery of Junior's condition, Dark Forces suddenly are intent on taking his life.....Are these enemies real, projection or perception from that within?
"This is a film that will take you several places. There are also several powerful underlying messages in this movie. No matter how different we are, we are all united in the common [subconscious] desire to live healthy and otherwise productive lives..." said Chauncey D. Henry, Esq. (a litigation attorney by day) who is making his directorial debut. "This inspirational film provokes thought of the conscious and subconscious mind; few will see the ending coming, but all will appreciate its deeper purpose..."
About Black Friday SubliminalBlack Friday Subliminal is written and directed by Chauncey D. Henry, Esq.(practicing attorney), in his directorial debut, and produced by Robin Troja Films and Executive Producer Paul Campbell. The film also stars Adrian Sterling (prior NFL), Heidi Crane (Broadway), Jeff Williams, Shon Jacobs, Richard Ruskin, Catherine Valentine, Rachel Lewis, Grace Bozza, Isaac E. Gay (Luke Cage), Alex Armesto, Christopher Spurrier, Miles Lobo and Fenton Li, and more. (See Official IMDb). Official release date and distribution details: https://www.blackfriday.movie
New Suspense / Thriller "Black Friday Subliminal" portrays an unprecedented perspective of the Subconscious [Societal Stigma] unparalleled since Jordan Peele's Academy Award winning breakout film "Get Out"
