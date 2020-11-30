Westminster / MV Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B105489
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-254-2382
DATE/TIME: 11-30-20/ 1:15 PM
STREET: I-91 south
TOWN: Putney
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 21
WEATHER: Heavy Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christian Rodriguez- Pagan
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, under carriage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: none
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11-30-20 at approximately 1:15 pm, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 near mile marker 21 in the town of Putney. Upon arrival, the operator of a 2015 Chevy Cruze advised that he had sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. The investigation revealed that the operator, Christian Rodriguez-Pagan failed to negotiate a slight curve on the roadway during heavy rainfall which caused him to adjust his steering improperly. As a result, the Chevy struck a guardrail and landed in the brush off the shoulder of the highway. Christian Rodriguez-Pagan was issued a VCVC for driving too fast during rain conditions.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 6032825. T23 VSA 1081D
LODGED – LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: No
COURT DATE/TIME: None
