Westminster / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20B105489                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster                                 

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

 

DATE/TIME: 11-30-20/ 1:15 PM

STREET: I-91 south

TOWN: Putney

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 21

WEATHER:           Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christian Rodriguez- Pagan

AGE:   35 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, under carriage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 11-30-20 at approximately 1:15 pm, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 near mile marker 21 in the town of Putney.  Upon arrival, the operator of a 2015 Chevy Cruze advised that he had sustained no injuries as a result of the crash.  The investigation revealed that the operator, Christian Rodriguez-Pagan failed to negotiate a slight curve on the roadway during heavy rainfall which caused him to adjust his steering improperly.  As a result, the Chevy struck a guardrail and landed in the brush off the shoulder of the highway.  Christian Rodriguez-Pagan was issued a VCVC for driving too fast during rain conditions.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 6032825.  T23 VSA  1081D

LODGED – LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: No

COURT DATE/TIME: None            

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

