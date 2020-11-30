Westminster / MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B105489

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-254-2382

DATE/TIME: 11-30-20/ 1:15 PM

STREET: I-91 south

TOWN: Putney

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 21

WEATHER: Heavy Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christian Rodriguez- Pagan

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, under carriage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11-30-20 at approximately 1:15 pm, the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 near mile marker 21 in the town of Putney. Upon arrival, the operator of a 2015 Chevy Cruze advised that he had sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. The investigation revealed that the operator, Christian Rodriguez-Pagan failed to negotiate a slight curve on the roadway during heavy rainfall which caused him to adjust his steering improperly. As a result, the Chevy struck a guardrail and landed in the brush off the shoulder of the highway. Christian Rodriguez-Pagan was issued a VCVC for driving too fast during rain conditions.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 6032825. T23 VSA 1081D

LODGED – LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: No

COURT DATE/TIME: None

