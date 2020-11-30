Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Transportation and Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A205072

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper V. Valenti                        

STATION:    Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: November 17, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Transportation of regulated drug into places of detention / Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Lance Crapo                                            

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police were notified that on November 17, 2020 an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility was found to be in possession of a regulated drug. The drug field tested positive for cocaine. It was discovered that inmate Lance Crapo had brought the drug into the facility.

 

Crapo was issued a citation for the above mentioned charges. He is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on January 19, 2021 at 0830 hours.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   January 19, 2021 @ 0830 hours      

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

