Williston Barracks / Transportation and Possession of Cocaine
CASE#: 20A205072
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper V. Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 17, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Transportation of regulated drug into places of detention / Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Lance Crapo
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police were notified that on November 17, 2020 an inmate at the Northwest State Correctional Facility was found to be in possession of a regulated drug. The drug field tested positive for cocaine. It was discovered that inmate Lance Crapo had brought the drug into the facility.
Crapo was issued a citation for the above mentioned charges. He is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on January 19, 2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 19, 2021 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.