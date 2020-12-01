LAKESHORE RECYCLING SYSTEMS (LRS) ACQUIRES APPLETON-BASED LANDFILL REDUCTION AND RECYCLING, INC
Acquisition bolsters LRS’ C&D service offerings in Dane County, and affirms LRS' standing as southern Wisconsin’s leading independent waste and recycling leaderCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent waste and recycling services provider, today announced it has acquired Appleton, Wisc.-based Landfill Reduction and Recycling, Inc., a leading provider of Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling services. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the acquisition is effective immediately.
Incorporated in 2011, Landfill Reduction and Recycling has been a leading recycler of residential and commercial construction, demolition, and renovation materials from across the state of Wisconsin, including: Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Wisconsin Dells, Madison, Milwaukee, Stevens Point, and Wausau. The company recycles mixed loads containing wood, drywall, shingles, pallets, concrete, rock and brick, operating from an expansive processing facility located at 3001 E. Glendale Ave. in Appleton.
“Landfill Reduction has served Wisconsin as a leader in recycling and repurposing common C&D material, and in turn, reducing the volume of material sent to landfills,” said LRS Vice President of MRF Operations, John Sliwicki. “Both LRS and Landfill Reduction and Recycling share similar organizational values and a circular business model focused on safety and sustainability. We welcome all Landfill Reduction and Recycling employees and customers to the LRS family, and look forward to continuing the company’s longstanding commitment to building trusted customer relationships.”
Also commenting on the acquisition, Landfill Reduction and Recycling Managing Partner Patrick Doonan: “LRS has established itself as a waste and recycling industry leader and innovator here in southern Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest. We look forward to joining the LRS team and to expanding our C&D recycling services throughout the state.”
Operating in Wisconsin as Badgerland Disposal, LRS serves the waste and recycling needs of thousands of residential and commercial customers, helping keep southern Wisconsin’s cities and neighborhoods beautiful through trusted customer relationships and an unyielding commitment to customer service excellence.
About Lakeshore Recycling Systems
Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is North America’s seventh-largest privately held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive waste diversion and recycling services for thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and western Illinois. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS delivers its services through 13 regional hubs, owns and operates 16 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 900 full-time employees. The company controls more than 2.5 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
Meaghan Johnson
Lakeshore Recycling Systems
+1 847-779-7507
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn