GIVING TUESDAY: SHORE BUDDIES CONTINUES TO GIVE BACK AND SUPPORTS OCEAN CLEAN UP
Early Education & Activism Is Key!SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, CA December 1, 2020 - Shore Buddies, a Toy of the Year (T.O.T.Y) finalist best known for its innovative plush and gift line created using only recycled plastic, continues to give back beyond Giving Tuesday and supports ocean clean up through early education, activism and non-profit support all year long!
Malte Niebelschuetz, founder and CEO of Shore Buddies says, “Ocean plastic pollution is threatening the health of our oceans, our beaches and our wonderful marine life. We cannot continue to ignore this growing global concern. That’s why I started Shore Buddies, as a way to teach our children about the dangers of single use plastic and provide a great example of how a company can be responsible.”
Shore Buddies launched in 2015 with its award-winning plush line created using only recycled plastic. The bottles are collected and sorted by recyclable collectors before cleaned and shredded into plastic flakes. Some of these flakes are used for the Shore Buddies' stuffing, others get melted and turned into polyester yarn for the soft outside. It takes six plastic bottles to create one plush animal. The collection includes a fun array of huggable characters that also features fun, authentic animal sounds when pressed. Children can select from fun characters such as Stephen Seagull, Shelly the Sea Turtle and Finn the Dolphin and more.
To help further educate our children about Marine life and the importance of recycling, Niebelschuetz recently released Shore Buddies and the Plastic Ocean Book. The story follows five friends that are giving marine life a voice in fighting ocean plastic pollution. Additionally, with the Shore Buddies footprint calculator, consumers can quickly and easily discover their carbon footprint in just minutes. The footprint calculator can be found on www.ShoreBuddies.com.
“While education is vital, we also have made it a priority work with various non-profit organizations that support marine life and ocean clean up. That’s why one dollar from every Shore Buddies purchase goes to these important charities,” Niebelschuetz concludes.
To date, Shore Buddies has saved more than 500,000 plastic bottles from entering our oceans and instead used to create the soft, plush animal friends. Each Shore Buddies also tackles a different plastic pollution issue. Finn the Dolphin advocates against using single use plastic straws, while Sammy the Seal reminds you to bring your reusable bag when grocery shopping.
ABOUT SHORE BUDDIES
Shore Buddies is an innovative company whose mission is to save marine life and keep plastics out of the oceans. Developed by serial entrepreneur, Malte Niebelschuetz, the company has used 500,000 plastic bottles to develop its innovative plush and gift line. To further their mission, Shore Buddies supports non-profits that give back to ocean clean up, early childhood education and activism.
