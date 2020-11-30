Constellix and DNS Made Easy Keep Websites Online Amid Competitor Outage

Constellix and DNS Made Easy

AWS suffered a prolonged outage just before Thanksgiving that affected their internet infrastructure, leaving many critical services inaccessible to users.

Yesterday’s large cloud outage triggered 24,582 failover decisions. This resulted in over 50,000 websites that remained online during the AWS regional outage that would have otherwise been offline.” — Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix.

RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020. Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced a prolonged service outage last week that has affected their internet infrastructure services that many websites and apps heavily rely on. This multi-hour outage on Wednesday took down a large portion of the internet. As of now, the service has been nearly fully restored as of 4:18 AM ET on Thursday morning, according to Amazon.According to Amazon “We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams via all endpoints and it is now operating normally. We have also resolved the error rates invoking CloudWatch APIs,” reads an update on the AWS Service Health Dashboard . “We continue to work towards full recovery for IoT SiteWise and details of the service status is below. All other services are operating normally. We have identified the root cause of the Kinesis Data Streams event, and have completed immediate actions to prevent recurrence.” This comes after multiple outage updates that began before noon EST.Recent news has shown outages are not uncommon for companies who have invested in DNS service providers, especially Amazon Web Services.Amazon Web Services had already experienced a serious outage in October of 2019 due to a cyber-attack that was reported to have left their customers and users without access to crucial information stored on their service for over ten hours. History has shown that AWS does not have a strong track record with getting their services back online quickly, leaving heavy hitters down for hours on-end. IBM Cloud customers suffered a disruption of service in June of this year that affected multiple services hosted on the platform worldwide. In July of this year, Cloudflare DNS customers also observed complications in online visitors reaching their websites and services.“This large cloud outage alone triggered 24,582 failover decisions,” says Steven Job, President of DNS Made Easy and Constellix , “This resulted in over 50,000 websites or services that remained online during the AWS regional outage that would have otherwise been offline. This has saved IT staff employees countless hours and headaches. Outages like this around the largest shopping season of the year would have been disastrous for our retail clients and service providers.”It is important to invest in a company that makes stability and visitor experience a priority. DNS Failover is integrated with most of the services provided by DNS Made Easy and Constellix and is supported by various records. This service automatically shifts visitor traffic to healthy resources to ensure robust connectivity.DNS Made Easy and Constellix have extended their services to South Africa and South Korea in 2020 alone, and they continue to expand their global coverage. These are two more regions of the world where they are now #1 in speeds, redundancy, features, and price, while providing 100% uptime to all of their users.About DNS Made EasyDNS Made Easy is a subsidiary of Tiggee, and is a world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. DNS Made Easy implemented the industry’s first triple independent Anycast cloud architecture for maximum DNS speed and DNS redundancy. Originally launched in 2002, DNS Made Easy’s services have grown to manage hundreds of thousands of customer domains receiving more than 80 billion queries per day. Today, DNS Made Easy builds on a proud history of uptime and is the preferred DNS hosting choice for most major brands, especially companies that compare price and performance of enterprise IP Anycast alternatives.About ConstellixConstellix is a subsidiary of Tiggee LLC, the creators of DNS Made Easy, and the world leader in providing global IP Anycast enterprise DNS services. Constellix is the only traffic management solution built for the cloud that combines DNS management with monitoring solutions. Constellix DNS is the most powerful and precise DNS query management platform, fully integrated with the Sonar monitoring platform. Users can quickly change routing configurations based on the analysis from Sonar alerts. Constellix Sonar has integrated tools that offer a range of advanced monitoring features including performance optimization, troubleshooting, real-time logging, and alert management built for teams.Source: Tiggee, LLC

How to survive a cloud outage in 2020 using DNS