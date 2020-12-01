Logic20/20 joins Salesforce as a Consulting Partner

This partnership provides structure for implementation so Logic20/20 can focus on providing value for their customers and delivering success.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20 , a leading business and technology consulting firm, announced that they’re uniting with Salesforce as a Consulting Partner . Salesforce, a high-productivity platform, provides Cloud solutions that bring companies and customers together. The Salesforce Partner Program provides structure for implementation, enabling partners like Logic20/20 to focus on providing value for their customers and delivering success.Logic20/20 has been executing large Salesforce engagements since 2004 through the acquisition of digital consulting firm Primitive Logic. Logic20/20 utilizes a digital transformation approach, with strong expertise in systems integration and data migration. Through their experience delivering both custom built and Salesforce solutions, their teams recognize the benefits of building on this platform, including lowered costs and increased speed to market.With the Salesforce platform, the teams at Logic20/20 can focus on addressing immediate pain points and creating a digital roadmap to solve for future problems.“As a mid-size consulting firm, we're focused on unlocking the value of the Salesforce platform and implementing a scalable solution that considers our client’s larger strategy.” says Alexis Greenwood, Offering Lead at Logic20/20. “We know it’s not simply building a tool but developing a process for continuous improvement on-going.”Logic20/20 chose to partner with Salesforce because of their commitment to putting the customer first, which is closely aligned with their own customer-first approach. Additionally, Salesforce’s capabilities are unparalleled in the market. The short-term benefits, such as increased collaboration across service teams, as well as the long-term scalability and flexibility allow for Logic20/20’s clients to evolve and thrive.For more information on Logic20/20’s partnership with Salesforce and how our teams can help you meet customer service expectations, join us for our upcoming panel event. In Meeting sky-high customer service expectations: Are your teams & tech ready?, we'll be taking an in-depth look at three of the trends that are reshaping customer service as we look ahead to 2021 and beyond. Save your seat for our panel event here About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a west-coast based business and technology consulting firm that delivers solutions to clients across the country. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Transformation, Digital Marketing, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com