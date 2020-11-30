MDC online program on Dec. 2 offers tips on grilling fish

JOPLIN, Mo. – Providing quality table fare that can’t be purchased in grocery stores is one of the benefits hunting and fishing can provide.

People who would like to learn more about how to grill or bake the fish they’ve caught at area lakes and streams should register for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Fish Cooking 101: Grilling Fish,” a free virtual event from 12:15-12:45 p.m. on Dec. 2. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. MDC Education Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will discuss the techniques and methods for grilling or baking the sportfish species that can be caught in Missouri. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175012

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and some in-person programs. A listing of these events can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.