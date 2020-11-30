Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,514 in the last 365 days.

Public Meeting Scheduled For Proposed US 60 Project

PARMER COUNTY – Citizens are invited to attend a virtual public meeting for a proposed US 60 project in Parmer County. Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, on the TxDOT website, the live, virtual meeting will present proposed project plans in a narrated video presentation followed by an opportunity for questions from the public.

The login process will require citizens to enter their name and email address for the official record. Citizens with no internet access, or those who would like to participate via phone, can join by calling (415) 655-0003, access code: 172 525 9208.

The proposed US 60 project will construct a new bridge interchange located southwest of Friona, between County Road 14 and County Road 15. The new bridge will span over US 60 and the railroad, with new entrance and exit ramps to US 60. The proposed project would require the acquisition of additional right of way, however, no residential or building displacements are anticipated.  

The video presentation will be available on the TxDOT website and citizens can provide project comments through Dec. 4, 2020. Comments can be submitted by email at Kylan.Francis@txdot.gov or by mail to:

Kylan Francis, P.E., Director of Transportation Planning & Development 135 Slaton Road Lubbock, Texas 79404.

Citizens that have general questions regarding the proposed project or the virtual public hearing, can contact Francis at (806) 748-4490.

You just read:

Public Meeting Scheduled For Proposed US 60 Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.