Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan Host Event To Discuss Ways To End The Streak Of Daily Deaths On Texas Roadways

When: 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Where: City Hall, 901 Bagby St. Houston, TX, Legacy Room (First Floor)

HOUSTON — In a few days on Saturday, Nov. 7, Texas may mark 20 years of daily deaths on our roadways. It’s an anniversary we do not want to have.

That’s why Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan are inviting media for an update on how both Houston and Texas are addressing roadway fatalities, and how drivers can make the difference. Mayor Turner will also discuss Houston’s Vision Zero roadway safety initiative. Both will address additional questions on how we all can help #EndTheStreakTX.

COVID precautions will be taken for this event, including temperature taking, social distancing and wearing masks.

The news conference is open to all media. Members of the public may also view the news conference live on the City of Houston Municipal Channel (HTV) on Comcast 16, AT&T U-Verse 99 and outlying areas is Phonoscope 99 and Suddenlink 14.

HTV Live Feed HTV Facebook

For TxDOT media inquiries contact Media Relations at (512) 463-8700. For the city of Houston media inquiries, contact Mary Benton at (713)-208-6229.  

