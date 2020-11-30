TxDOT Launches New Website, Seeks Input on Planned Overhaul for I-35 Through Downtown Austin

AUSTIN – TxDOT will host a virtual public scoping meeting to gather input on proposed improvements on I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.

The $4.9 billion improvement project, known as the I-35 Capital Express Central project, proposes adding two non-tolled managed lanes in each direction along I-35 from US 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard, with additional flyovers at I-35 and US 290 East. The project also includes various operational and safety enhancements that would reconstruct ramps, bridges and intersections; improve frontage roads; enhance bicycle and pedestrian paths and accommodate transit.

The virtual public scoping meeting will be made available on mobility35openhouse.com beginning Nov. 12 through Dec. 12, 2020. Comments must be received by Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, to be included in the official record. The public may submit comments on the proposed improvements using any of the following methods:

For easier access to information on the entire I-35 Capital Express Program, including the Capital Express North and South projects, TxDOT has launched the My35CapEx.com website. This interactive website will provide visitors with up-to-date information to stay informed. It includes details on planned improvements, project maps, answers to frequently asked questions, public meeting materials and reports and a sign-up form for customized email notifications and project updates. My35CapEx.com is information-rich and optimized for viewing on mobile devices.