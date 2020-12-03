San Diego regenerative medicine company, VetStem Biopharma, launches Performance Cell Manufacturing division to expand contract cell manufacturing services.

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, December 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading regenerative medicine company, VetStem Biopharma, has launched Performance Cell Manufacturing (PCM), a San Diego based contract cell manufacturing business. PCM was born from over 15 years of experience with R&D and FDA cell therapy product development. PCM will focus on cGMP contract manufacturing and cell therapy development for companies who need cells for phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials.

VetStem received approval from the California Department of Public Health Food and Drug Branch for manufacturing and has been providing contract cell manufacturing services to companies engaged in human clinical trials since 2018. VetStem signed its first contract manufacturing agreement to manufacture cells for human clinical trials in August 2018. Since then, the company has manufactured cells for multiple companies and clinical trials including an upcoming FDA approved clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

VetStem Biopharma has over 15 years of experience in stem cell processing, clinical trial management, regulatory, and manufacturing. With the procurement of a new suite adjacent to their current FDA-inspected laboratories, the company has begun the expansion of their facilities to accommodate the growing cell manufacturing business. The new suite will provide an additional 1,156 square feet, of which 863 sq. ft. will be dedicated to a new ISO 7 cleanroom. The expansion complements our existing 1,567 sq. ft. of cleanroom space making the total cleanroom space over 2,430 sq. ft. at the VetStem headquarters in Poway, California.

About VetStem Biopharma, Inc.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.