Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,507 in the last 365 days.

Fall Mountain Lion Hunting Closed In Districts 410, 417, 419 & 426

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Mon Nov 30 08:17:13 MST 2020

 

FALL MOUNTAIN LION HUNTING CLOSED IN DISTRICTS 410, 417, 419 & 426

The fall hunting of all mountain lions in northcentral Montana hunting districts 410, 417, 419 and 426, which includes portions of Fergus, Petroleum and Judith Basin counties closed at one-half hour after sunset on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined had been met.

These hunting districts will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lion for the winter season beginning December 1, 2020.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov click on “Hunting” then click “Drawing & Quota Status,” or call the toll free number at 1-800-385-7826. 

                                                              -fwp-

You just read:

Fall Mountain Lion Hunting Closed In Districts 410, 417, 419 & 426

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.