Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

Mon Nov 30 08:17:13 MST 2020

FALL MOUNTAIN LION HUNTING CLOSED IN DISTRICTS 410, 417, 419 & 426

The fall hunting of all mountain lions in northcentral Montana hunting districts 410, 417, 419 and 426, which includes portions of Fergus, Petroleum and Judith Basin counties closed at one-half hour after sunset on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the districts combined had been met.

These hunting districts will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lion for the winter season beginning December 1, 2020.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov click on “Hunting” then click “Drawing & Quota Status,” or call the toll free number at 1-800-385-7826.

-fwp-