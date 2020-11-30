Multi-Tenant Income Producing Commercial Property at Auction
Property Includes Billboard Income!HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES , November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do the math. Bid your CAP rate.
One of the interesting things about offering a multi-tenant | income producing property at auction is that you can determine the CAP rate and you can bid that! This 9,000+/- sf building with freeway frontage and a northeast Houston location even includes billboard income! Visit AuctionSection.com for all the info on this money making opportunity!
11345 Eastex Freeway Houston, TX 77093
Online Only Auction ends December 16th
