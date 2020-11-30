Multi-Tenant Income Producing Commercial Property at Auction

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES , November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do the math. Bid your CAP rate.
One of the interesting things about offering a multi-tenant | income producing property at auction is that you can determine the CAP rate and you can bid that! This 9,000+/- sf building with freeway frontage and a northeast Houston location even includes billboard income! Visit AuctionSection.com for all the info on this money making opportunity!

11345 Eastex Freeway Houston, TX 77093
Online Only Auction ends December 16th

Mark Thomas
Auction Section
+1 713-594-1576
MThomas@AuctionSection.com
