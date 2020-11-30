Vida Blue, the new audiobook by Susie Perez Fernandez
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vida Blue is the recent novel by Susie Perez Fernandez, an author with a new career in romantic literature with a gripping story labeled a romantic thriller by some reviewers.
Unlike her other books, in Vida Blue love and passion are bound by action and adventure, a rare mix that keeps you wanting to know what is next in each riveting chapter. Each page is filled with suspense and excitement; its prose only accelerates the feeling of living an extraordinary adventure along with Ariadne, a strong woman who plays the starring role.
Vida Blue has been received positively by readers close to Perez Fernandez's work, but also by critics who are approaching her books for the first time. In short, they have all agreed on its unpredictable plot, its intriguing characters, and its smooth narrative in tune with the fast-paced action, subtle sensuality and dangerous, intriguing, and exciting scenes play out like a movie. There is no doubt why Vida Blue has been highlighted as one of the best novels of its genre in 2020.
Perez Fernandez is a prolific writer who has recently gone from book format to launch her books to audio format. It is the first time she has heard her characters speak live, which contributes to the exciting atmosphere of the Italian coast, where Ariadne, in the first chapters begins her adventure. Hearing an audio book is, of course, a different experience than having the book in page format. For those who prefer to read, you can purchase Vida Blue in both formats.
It was a pleasure to meet Perez Fernandez, who has brought a new twist to romantic novels. Her novel Via Blue has caused huge excitement in the literature world, so it was nice to put some questions to her.
1. Hi, Susie Perez Fernandez, first, can you introduce yourself to our readers? Hello and thank you for the questions. It is my pleasure to tell you about Vida Blue and I hope what follows in the Q&A will inspire you to read it.
2. You have released a new book called Vida Blue, which is available on Amazon and all good bookstores, can you tell me more about the book? Vida Blue is a suspenseful blend of romance and adventure with vivid and exciting settings. This romance adventure sweeps readers across the globe with a narrative and plot that crosses borders nearly as much as the story itself steers up the heart rate. This is an action romance, something you don't come across often enough in this genre, and the scheming that is drawn out in each chapter will leave you wanting more.
3. Your book is filled with danger, romance, and trauma, we don’t normally come across stories like that unless they are on the big screen, how did you come up with the storyline? I am an avid traveller and came up with the idea for the story while working as a destination wedding planner in Italy’s Amalfi Coast. It was here that the initial idea began for me to write about a love affair that would be any woman’s dream, but at what price? When I thought I knew what was going to happen in the writing process, the story line would take me in another direction. I love romance novels that have a gritty realism.
4. A lot of authors know what the ending will be when they start writing a book, is that the case with you or did you just let the storyline lead the way? I literally had no idea what the ending would be, of course, I wanted it to be gripping and more importantly, I wanted the reader to want more. For me, writing is like a journey, some of it has a road map and some of it is totally off course. Experimenting with a story is fascinating for a writer. I find that though I see the story play in my mind like a movie, I need to allow my characters to speak and show me how the story will develop.
5. Vida Blue has received many positive reviews, with one reviewer calling it an action romance, how do you feel about all the great reviews you have received? Extremely honoured and humbled by the experience. I wrote the book because I had something I wanted to say, and my wish was that everyone that read Vida Blue would find something they could use or experience from the story. I never write for reviews, but I must admit, they help an author stay relevant and for this reason, I appreciate and value each one.
6. Ariadne is a very strong character; did you base the character on anyone you know? Many people have asked if Ariadne is me, but I think every writer leaves a piece of themselves in every story they produce. All the experiences in life are like breadcrumbs that leave a trail. I like writing strong stories about woman, especially those that have a treasure trove of experience. Women in their forties, fifties and beyond. We have a lot to say, and we need to be heard.
7. Is Ariadne someone you would like in your life and does she have any of your attributes? I do not think I am like Ariadne; she is someone I strive to be, my Avatar, the good and the bad parts make her a wonderful protagonist. Perhaps she has my thirst for life and for learning about different cultures. She has a background from Spain as I do, she loves to travel… those are the things we have in common.
For more information on the author, please visit https://susieperezfernandez.com/ or to see the audio book, please visit https://www.audible.com/pd/Vida-Blue-Audiobook/B08LQXCRZW?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-220838&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_220838_rh_us
IG: https://www.instagram.com/susieperezfernandez/
https://susieperezfernandez.com/
Susie Perez Fernandez
Unlike her other books, in Vida Blue love and passion are bound by action and adventure, a rare mix that keeps you wanting to know what is next in each riveting chapter. Each page is filled with suspense and excitement; its prose only accelerates the feeling of living an extraordinary adventure along with Ariadne, a strong woman who plays the starring role.
Vida Blue has been received positively by readers close to Perez Fernandez's work, but also by critics who are approaching her books for the first time. In short, they have all agreed on its unpredictable plot, its intriguing characters, and its smooth narrative in tune with the fast-paced action, subtle sensuality and dangerous, intriguing, and exciting scenes play out like a movie. There is no doubt why Vida Blue has been highlighted as one of the best novels of its genre in 2020.
Perez Fernandez is a prolific writer who has recently gone from book format to launch her books to audio format. It is the first time she has heard her characters speak live, which contributes to the exciting atmosphere of the Italian coast, where Ariadne, in the first chapters begins her adventure. Hearing an audio book is, of course, a different experience than having the book in page format. For those who prefer to read, you can purchase Vida Blue in both formats.
It was a pleasure to meet Perez Fernandez, who has brought a new twist to romantic novels. Her novel Via Blue has caused huge excitement in the literature world, so it was nice to put some questions to her.
1. Hi, Susie Perez Fernandez, first, can you introduce yourself to our readers? Hello and thank you for the questions. It is my pleasure to tell you about Vida Blue and I hope what follows in the Q&A will inspire you to read it.
2. You have released a new book called Vida Blue, which is available on Amazon and all good bookstores, can you tell me more about the book? Vida Blue is a suspenseful blend of romance and adventure with vivid and exciting settings. This romance adventure sweeps readers across the globe with a narrative and plot that crosses borders nearly as much as the story itself steers up the heart rate. This is an action romance, something you don't come across often enough in this genre, and the scheming that is drawn out in each chapter will leave you wanting more.
3. Your book is filled with danger, romance, and trauma, we don’t normally come across stories like that unless they are on the big screen, how did you come up with the storyline? I am an avid traveller and came up with the idea for the story while working as a destination wedding planner in Italy’s Amalfi Coast. It was here that the initial idea began for me to write about a love affair that would be any woman’s dream, but at what price? When I thought I knew what was going to happen in the writing process, the story line would take me in another direction. I love romance novels that have a gritty realism.
4. A lot of authors know what the ending will be when they start writing a book, is that the case with you or did you just let the storyline lead the way? I literally had no idea what the ending would be, of course, I wanted it to be gripping and more importantly, I wanted the reader to want more. For me, writing is like a journey, some of it has a road map and some of it is totally off course. Experimenting with a story is fascinating for a writer. I find that though I see the story play in my mind like a movie, I need to allow my characters to speak and show me how the story will develop.
5. Vida Blue has received many positive reviews, with one reviewer calling it an action romance, how do you feel about all the great reviews you have received? Extremely honoured and humbled by the experience. I wrote the book because I had something I wanted to say, and my wish was that everyone that read Vida Blue would find something they could use or experience from the story. I never write for reviews, but I must admit, they help an author stay relevant and for this reason, I appreciate and value each one.
6. Ariadne is a very strong character; did you base the character on anyone you know? Many people have asked if Ariadne is me, but I think every writer leaves a piece of themselves in every story they produce. All the experiences in life are like breadcrumbs that leave a trail. I like writing strong stories about woman, especially those that have a treasure trove of experience. Women in their forties, fifties and beyond. We have a lot to say, and we need to be heard.
7. Is Ariadne someone you would like in your life and does she have any of your attributes? I do not think I am like Ariadne; she is someone I strive to be, my Avatar, the good and the bad parts make her a wonderful protagonist. Perhaps she has my thirst for life and for learning about different cultures. She has a background from Spain as I do, she loves to travel… those are the things we have in common.
For more information on the author, please visit https://susieperezfernandez.com/ or to see the audio book, please visit https://www.audible.com/pd/Vida-Blue-Audiobook/B08LQXCRZW?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-220838&ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_220838_rh_us
IG: https://www.instagram.com/susieperezfernandez/
https://susieperezfernandez.com/
Susie Perez Fernandez
Vida Blue
email us here